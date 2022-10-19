Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Northwestern Lehigh grabs late lead en route to the Colonial League title game
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - On the boys side of the Colonial League soccer bracket, Northwestern and Moravian Academy squared off in one of the semifinals matches. The Tigers and Lions in a closely contested game, tied up at one goal apiece heading into the second half. From there, it was Jacob Van Lierop who broke the deadlock and gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead midway into the half.
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Valley breaks late tie to advance to the BCIAA title game
Oley Valley and Twin Valley playing the lone semifinal game on Thursday night with Wilson West Lawn awaiting the winner in the title game. The Lynx would exact their revenge from a season ago with 1-0 win over the Raiders. Both teams locking things down defensively for much of the night, as a 0-0 tie wasn't broken until the fourth quarter.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing wins the "rubber match" in the 2nd overtime to capture the BCIAA title
EXETER, Pa. - Wyomissing and Wilson West Lawn in a title game rubber match of sorts on Thursday night. The Spartans getting the better of the Bulldogs in this one in the second overtime period. Both teams putting up stonewalls defensively, forcing this one into the extra time. The Spartans...
WFMZ-TV Online
EAHS beefs up security measures for football games
EASTON, Pa. – Fans attending Easton Area High School football games at Cottingham Stadium will see a bigger police presence starting Friday night. In a letter to parents earlier this week, the school says it's beefing up security for the Red Rovers' games because of safety concerns. The school...
WFMZ-TV Online
BCIAA boys soccer title, Tulpehocken v. Brandywine Heights
Tulpehocken captures first boys soccer county title since 2011. Tulpehocken and Brandywine Heights making their way towards the BCIAA boys soccer title game on Thursday night. The Trojans blanking the Bullets to end their run with county gold, 2-0.
WFMZ-TV Online
After 20 years of renting, regional charter school breaks ground in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Academy, a regional charter school that teaches kids from 16 school districts within the Valley, finally has a permanent home. It will have its nearly 2,000 students, in grades K through 12, learning under one roof. After two decades of renting space on Valley Center...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh HVAC business to move to Pen Argyl after buying former Tru-Colors property
Lehigh HVAC co-owner Mohammad Yaseen is moving his business north from Easton after purchasing a 6,000-square-foot property in Pen Argyl. Yaseen, a Forks Township resident, and brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd bought the former Tru-Colors Restoration property at 80 Savercool Ave. earlier this month, according to a statement from Lehigh Financial Group.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jack Frost Parade held in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - It's a brisk fall night to have Jack Frost nipping at your nose a bit. The annual Jack Frost Parade made its way through Northampton Borough Thursday night. The Northampton High band played music as creative, colorful floats lit up the night.
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD votes to part ways with Superintendent John Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night approved a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford. His resignation is effective Oct. 28. The vote was 6-3. Phoebe Harris, Audrey Mathison, Nicholas Miller, Jennifer Ortiz, Charles Thiel and Nancy Wilt voted to approve...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton man opens pumpkin patch, maze at Ferry Street park
EASTON, Pa. – An Easton man is helping people get into the Halloween spirit — without making them break the bank. Lance Wheeler opened a pumpkin patch at Centennial Park at 12th and Ferry streets in the West Ward. Mayor Sal Panto let him use the space so...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
WFMZ-TV Online
Kutztown dedicates colorful Keith Haring fitness court
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A project in Kutztown is honoring late Berks County native Keith Haring, just a block away from his childhood home. A fitness court features Haring's art and is intended to motivate students and those who live in town. The court, located at the corner of South...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mastriano speaks to packed house in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – With just 18 days to go before Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano campaigned in Allentown Friday night. Mastriano didn't speak with media, but he had plenty to say to a packed house of supporters at the Fearless Fire Co. in Allentown, in the final stretch of his run for governor.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rush hour crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Spring
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A three-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County for much of Friday morning's rush hour and beyond. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 222 near the Broadcasting Road interchange in Spring Township. Three people...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Redevelopment Authority wants to repurpose old Allentown Toy building
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Megan Hart, the Associate Director of the Allentown Redevelopment Authority, has some big plans for the old Allentown Toy building on North 10th Street. The authority bought the property in April for $400,000. "The previous owners approached us, and they were more purpose-minded, and wanted to see...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gunshots fired in area of 8th Street Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating gunfire overnight. Shots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday on the Eighth Street Bridge, in the area of Harrison Street, police said. Investigators found evidence of gunfire, but no victims. Police will continue to investigate who fired the shots and if anyone or...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks to induct 3 veterans into Military Hall of Fame
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to approve the induction of three veterans into the Berks County Military Hall of Fame. Ken Lebron, director of the county's Department of Veterans Affairs, noted that the commissioners established the hall of fame in 2009 to recognize the men and women from Berks County who demonstrated gallantry in combat against an American enemy of achieved significant national or international recognition during military service.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in Pottstown double homicide
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man has been accused of killing two people in Pottstown earlier this week. Dominic Carboni, 17, of Schwenksville, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and robbery, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. He is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Attempted stabbing led to standoff in Tobyhanna Township
TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. -- Police in Monroe County say an attempted stabbing led to a standoff. It happened in the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township. Police say Mack Antonoff tried to stab a woman several times Thursday night. They say she got away, but not before Antonoff...
