HPCA advances in volleyball playoffs

High Point Christian Academy’s Mary Douglas Hayworth, left, and Mj Henning go up to block the ball against Calvary Day’s Addy Matics in the first round of the NCISAA 3A playoffs at High Point Christian Academy Tuesday. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian’s volleyball steadied after a rough stretch and posted a four-set victory over visiting Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference foe Calvary Day in the first round of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs Tuesday.

HPCA (12-13) dominated the second-half of the first set in winning 25-18 and used a late surge in taking the second 25-22. Calvary (14-12) took the third 25-18 after building a big lead early and looked like it might take the fourth while holding a 20-17 lead. HPCA rallied, winning eight of nine points, as it took the set 25-21 and the battle of Cougars.