HPCA advances in volleyball playoffs
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian’s volleyball steadied after a rough stretch and posted a four-set victory over visiting Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference foe Calvary Day in the first round of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs Tuesday.
HPCA (12-13) dominated the second-half of the first set in winning 25-18 and used a late surge in taking the second 25-22. Calvary (14-12) took the third 25-18 after building a big lead early and looked like it might take the fourth while holding a 20-17 lead. HPCA rallied, winning eight of nine points, as it took the set 25-21 and the battle of Cougars.
Comments / 0