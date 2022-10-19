Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils explode in fourth, rout Trojans for sixth straight win
GATE CITY — Gate City rattled off 27 straight fourth-quarter points Friday to blow open its Mountain 7 District football game with John Battle and claim a 54-21 homecoming win at Legion Field. The victory was the sixth in a row for Gate City, the program’s best start in...
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill takes region title thriller over D-B
JOHNSON CITY — It’s what a regional soccer championship should be. Morgan Mahoney scored two goals, the second in overtime, to lead Science Hill to a dramatic 3-2 victory over determined Dobyns-Bennett in the Region 1-AAA girls soccer final on Thursday at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
SWV volleyball: Eastside clinches Cumberland title
CASTLEWOOD — Eastside clinched the Cumberland District title with a dominating road sweep of Castlewood on Thursday, 25-13, 25-21 25-18. Taylor Clay showed the way for the Lady Spartans (13-10, 9-1) with 14 kills and 11 digs. Regan McCoy notched eight kills and four aces, and Braelyn Hall finished with 18 assists and 10 digs. Emmaleigh Banks led the defense with 13 digs.
Kingsport Times-News
Chiefs stop Falcons' 2-point try, win 19-18
CHURCH HILL — No matter the records, the annual Battle of Hawkins County football game between Cherokee and Volunteer always seems to deliver high drama. Friday’s edition will be talked about in county circles for years to come after Cherokee snapped an 11-game losing streak — and a two-year skid to Volunteer — with a thrilling 19-18 out-of-region win.
Kingsport Times-News
Vermillion set to join father in UVA Wise record book
Drew Vermillion is 11 yards away from history. The redshirt junior from Gate City is likely to enter the Virginia-Wise record book on his next punt.
Kingsport Times-News
Boone controls Musket Bowl, beats Crockett
JONESBOROUGH — Daniel Boone got a tight grip on that coveted musket just 13 seconds into the game and never let go. On the Trailblazers’ first play from scrimmage, Landon Kirkpatrick took a swing pass from Luke Jenkins and weaved his way 55 yards through the David Crockett defense to paydirt. Boone never looked back in a 35-7 victory over its archrival Friday night in the 52nd Musket Bowl.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch Now: Kingsport officials say state of the city is financially sound
KINGSPORT — Sales tax continues to increase, the city’s fund balance is healthy and growth continues in the Model City, Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said on Thursday. “The state of the city is good and it’s good because we have such financial health,” McCartt said.
Kingsport Times-News
The battle for the musket is at hand
Need anything else be said in Washington County this week?
4 local teams with the best state title chances
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the end of high school football season in sight, some local teams have their eyes on the big prize: a state title. While there are still games left to play, a few teams are in better positions to get higher seeds and better odds of making it to the championships. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County Commission OKs sale of Colonial Heights Middle School
The Sullivan County Commission voted unanimously to approve selling Colonial Heights Middle School for $2.3 million Thursday night to Lakeway Christian Schools. The action takes place just days after the Sullivan County Board of Education approved the sale.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport library could soon be modernized, renovated
A newly renovated and modernized Kingsport Public Library could soon become a reality after the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved moving ahead with a $5 million refurbishing. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said updating the old library could happen within a year.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City backs state funding for pharmacy school
The Johnson City Commission on Thursday passed a resolution in support of state funding for East Tennessee State University's Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. Since it was founded in 2005, the college has been funded entirely through private tuition. That's become a problem for ETSU and the college, particularly since the state provided funding for other pharmacy schools in the state, allowing them to charge less for tuition.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program
ELIZABETHTON — A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Donnie Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as quality...
wcyb.com
Local resident: Bristol, Virginia public camping ban having some impact
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — In Bristol, Virginia, it's illegal to camp on public streets and sidewalks. An ordinance makes it a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on city owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights of way. "I think it's a logical,...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time, negotiation on purchase of building for Kabota partnership
ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The school board unanimously...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU introduces locally roasted specialty coffee, Bucky’s Blend
JOHNSON CITY — Since its founding in 1911 as a state normal school to educate teachers, East Tennessee State University’s overarching mission has been to improve the quality of life for the people of the region. It aims to give that mission a boost by “improving the quality of life for people in the mornings” with the introduction of a new specialty coffee, Bucky’s Blend.
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Plum announces plans for Johnson City Christmas parade
“Christmas Around the World” will be the theme of the 2022 Johnson City Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be powered by the Blue Plum Organization.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Region 1-AAA soccer final
Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill engaged in a seesaw battle that needed overtime before the Region 1-AAA girls soccer title was decided Thursday night. The Lady Hilltoppers were the last to find the net and pulled out a 3-2 win at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
wvlt.tv
Skydiver dies during pre-game show for Musket Bowl in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a pre-game performance at David Crockett High School Friday night, a skydiver was injured and died, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The game was set to start at 7 p.m. between David Crockett and Daniel Boone for the Musket Bowl, an annual...
Chilhowie, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
