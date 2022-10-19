Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
whdh.com
With record crowds arriving, officials in Salem ask visitors to seek alternatives to driving into the city
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Salem are reminding anyone who plans on visiting the Witch City for the Halloween season to come by train, boat or broomstick if possible: just not by car if you can avoid it. “Typically, the last two weekends of October, we see record crowds...
Lengthy traffic backup reported on I-95 in Waltham after truck rolls over, spills load of stones
WALTHAM, Mass. — A lengthy traffic backup on Interstate 95 in Waltham on Thursday afternoon is starting to ease after a truck rolled over and spilled a load of stones in the roadway. The truck crashed around 2:30 p.m. near Trapelo Road, according to Massachusetts State Police. Crews are...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
whdh.com
Salem city leaders to announce crowd control plans after Halloween festivities attract record number of visitors
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem city leaders are expected to address how they plan to accommodate large crowds and avoid traffic troubles for residents Friday morning after the city’s Halloween festivities attracted a record 157,000 people last weekend. Salem had more than 500,000 over the first 16 days of...
whdh.com
Commuter Rail adds additional weekend trains to and from Salem through Halloween
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - After Salem’s mayor urged visitors to Salem last weekend to turn their cars around after parking lots filled up in the city, the MBTA and Commuter Rail operator Keolis are adding additional trains to the spooky city through the month. “I’m grateful to Keolis and...
whdh.com
Boston officials cleaning up Mass and Cass area
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city officials cleaned up the area near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass and Cass, where neighbors said safety concerns remain. Although Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police said this is a weekly occurrence, they also acknowledged the issue with the recurring nature of the need for these cleanups.
State to address declining conditions in highway tunnels beneath Boston
BOSTON — The constellation of highway tunnels beneath Boston, some of which are more than half a century old, are in line for more than $15 million in repairs to plug leaks and patch up worn-down surfaces. State transportation officials on Wednesday approved a $15.3 million contract with SPS...
whdh.com
State Police: All lanes of 495 north & south closed in Chelmsford due to downed power lines
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All of I-495 going north and south through Chelmsford is closed to traffic as crews respond to reports of downed power lines in the area, according to officials. MassDOT said that the lines were down near exit 88 on 495 southbound. The agency asked drivers to...
pentucketnews.com
Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again
The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized as crews investigate reported carbon monoxide leak at Billerica ice rink
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - An ice rink in Billerica had to be evacuated Friday night after a reported carbon monoxide leak, according to officials. Firefighters were called to the Hallenborg Ice Pavilion on Good Street after 7 p.m. for reports of a CO leak at the building. According to Billerica...
whdh.com
Amid protesters disrupting conference, Wu calls on state to help address issues at Mass. and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - Disrupted at one point by hecklers, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke Thursday on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, an area of the city struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction. “We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone,” the mayor said. “Our call,...
WMTW
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New England
A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a half ounce of cocaine....
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
Police seek West Warwick burglary suspect
The department said the man broke into Victoria's Sweets and Bakery on Main Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 13 and stole money out of the cash register.
whdh.com
Michelle Wu calls on state to help address issues at Mass. and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave an address on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, a Boston area struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction. “We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone. Our call, our ask, and the results of what we have learned...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating death in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police announced that they were investigating a death in the area of 39 Baird St. in Dorchester. Police said they responded to a report of a person being shot around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a male victim suffering from ife-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived on-scene.
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
foxbangor.com
Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95
PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
Two adults, one child rescued from overnight fire in Dorchester
BOSTON — Two adults and one child were rescued from a raging fire overnight in Dorchester on Friday. Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 3:00 a.m. on Brookview Road and there were people trapped on the second floor. Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue two...
