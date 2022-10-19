ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston officials cleaning up Mass and Cass area

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city officials cleaned up the area near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass and Cass, where neighbors said safety concerns remain. Although Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police said this is a weekly occurrence, they also acknowledged the issue with the recurring nature of the need for these cleanups.
BOSTON, MA
pentucketnews.com

Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again

The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
MERRIMAC, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year

COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Michelle Wu calls on state to help address issues at Mass. and Cass

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave an address on how to tackle conditions at Mass. and Cass, a Boston area struggling with issues of homelessness and substance addiction. “We, as a municipality, cannot do it alone. Our call, our ask, and the results of what we have learned...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigating death in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police announced that they were investigating a death in the area of 39 Baird St. in Dorchester. Police said they responded to a report of a person being shot around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a male victim suffering from ife-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived on-scene.
BOSTON, MA
foxbangor.com

Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95

PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
PITTSFIELD, ME

