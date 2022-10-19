ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Julian Assange: Australian government urged to show ‘courage’ against US over charges

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFD0t_0ieMdlg900
Julian Assange and human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson (right) in an undated photo.

Julian Assange is facing “a very dark” situation and the Australian government must show “courage” in pushing the US to drop the charges against the WikiLeaks co-founder, a leading human rights lawyer says.

Jennifer Robinson, who represents Assange, said she last saw her fellow Australian citizen during a visit to Belmarsh prison, in London, last month and indicated his health had been declining since he had a mini-stroke last year.

“He’s just had Covid in prison and has been in 24-hour isolation,” Robinson said in an interview with Guardian Australia on Wednesday.

“As a result, we are very concerned about his ongoing physical and mental health difficulties – and that’s why this situation is so urgent. As his wife has said, we just don’t know how much longer he will last.”

Assange remains in Belmarsh prison as he fights a US attempt to extradite him to face charges in connection with the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents about the Afghanistan and Iraq wars as well as diplomatic cables.

Last week the attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, reiterated his view that the case against the Australian citizen had “gone on long enough” but cited private talks with the Biden administration as a reason for not commenting further.

Robinson, who has met several times with Dreyfus, said it was “encouraging” that the Albanese government was maintaining the position that it had adopted in opposition: that the case had dragged on too long and “enough is enough”.

“What we now need to see is action,” said Robinson, a barrister with Doughty Street Chambers in London, who is currently visiting Australia.

“We continue to make the same ask of this Australian government that we have made of numerous governments before, which is to have the courage to raise this case and resolve it with our ally, to protect an Australian journalist and citizen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6mms_0ieMdlg900
Recent rallies in support of Assange had given him ‘hope in a very dark situation’, Jennifer Robinson says. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

“That is what we expect them to do and we will continue to be making that ask of them.”

Asked whether the Australian government was right to stick with a quiet diplomacy approach, Robinson said there was “always a place for private diplomacy and there is always a place for public advocacy”.

“We’re not privy to the private conversations that are happening so it’s impossible to be able to judge.”

Robinson said recent rallies in support of Assange had given him “hope in a very dark situation”.

“The future ahead for Julian is grim. His extradition has been ordered. We’re waiting to see whether we’ll be permitted to appeal and he could be in prison for decades to come. As the evidence makes clear, if he is extradited to the US and faces those prison conditions, he will suicide. It couldn’t be more serious than that.”

  • Sign up for our free morning newsletter and afternoon email to get your daily news roundup

Robinson said the attempt to prosecute Assange under the US Espionage Act sets “an incredibly dangerous precedent for journalists, not just in the United States, but everywhere”.

“What it will mean is that any journalist or publisher, anywhere in the world could face extradition and prosecution in the United States for publishing truthful information in the public interest,” she said.

Robinson later addressed the National Press Club in Canberra, imploring journalists to speak up about a plight of Assange because the indictment “criminalises routine journalistic practices”.

She argued it represented “the most terrifying threat to freedom of speech in the 21st-century” and journalists would be “shooting yourselves in the foot” if they denied Assange was a journalist.

“If you want to get into an argument about who is or who is not defined as a journalist, you are going down the same path of countries like Russia and China – it is a dangerous road to go down,” she said.

Robinson said the case had always been “political” and required a political solution, arguing that any appeals and court processes could drag on for at least another decade.

After the event, Robinson was expected to greet a rally of Assange supporters alongside the whistleblower David McBride, lawyer Bernard Collaery and members of the Parliamentary Friends of Julian Assange.

The US embassy in Canberra has not commented on the issue, referring any questions to the US Department of Justice, which has also generally not responded to requests.

The White House has previously told reporters the Assange matter was an “ongoing criminal case” and the president, Joe Biden, was “committed to an independent Department of Justice”.

Comments / 4

Related
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Robb Report

A Russian Oligarch’s $500 Million Megayacht Just Mysteriously Arrived in Hong Kong

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, authorities have been keeping an eye on the megayachts owned by Russian oligarchs and allies of Vladimir Putin. One such vessel just mysteriously turned up in Hong Kong. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the $500 million Nord, which is connected to Alexey Mordashov, had anchored in Hong Kong harbor after spending the past several months in the port of Vladivostok. Mordashov—the largest shareholder in the steelmaker Severstal and the third-richest man in Russia—was sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States after the war in Ukraine began, and he’s...
The Guardian

The Guardian

482K+
Followers
109K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy