HOUSTON – Police say a woman was chocked to death by the father of her two children after a dispute about the way she disciplined her kids escalated, authorities said. According to Houston officials, it was 8:30 p.m. when officers received the first call; two hours before the woman died at the hands of her common-law husband. The incident happened at Sonesta extended stay suites on Bay Area Blvd Tuesday night.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO