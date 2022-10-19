ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

foxsanantonio.com

18-wheeler fails to see motorcycle resulting in rider dead

HOUSTON - A tragic accident occurred after an 18-wheeler failed to see a motorcycle riding next to them late Thursday night. The Houston Police Department says that the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-10 Eastbound near Taylor Street on Houston's Northside. According to authorities, the 18-wheeler was driving next...
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man accused of strangling common-law wife to death in front of children, police say

HOUSTON – Police say a woman was chocked to death by the father of her two children after a dispute about the way she disciplined her kids escalated, authorities said. According to Houston officials, it was 8:30 p.m. when officers received the first call; two hours before the woman died at the hands of her common-law husband. The incident happened at Sonesta extended stay suites on Bay Area Blvd Tuesday night.
HOUSTON, TX

