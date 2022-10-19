ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Drug recovery coach says MI drug bust highlights opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the last five years, Katlin Powell has been helping people start their drug addiction recovery journey. But before she could help others, she said she faced many of the same challenges. “I was homeless when I was on drugs. I was with a bad man. Now, I have an amazing […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

New state data shows updated childhood blood lead levels in Michigan

The state has released new data on blood lead levels in Michigan children. Thousands of children in the state show elevated blood lead levels. In May 2022, the Centers for Disease Control updated their blood lead reference value, or BLRV. BLRV is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood than 97.5% of children ages 1-5 across the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
truecrimedaily

Mich. men accused of killing teen, witness to prevent her from testifying against them

LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- Two men face charges in connection with the death of a teen girl and woman who disappeared in 2021. According to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, the Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 17-year-old Brynn Bills' disappearance in August 2021. A month later, police reportedly determined that 36-year-old Brad Srebnik, 35-year-old Joshua Wirgau, and 34-year-old Abby Hill were involved with Bills' death.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
LUZERNE, MI
Michigan Advance

AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties

Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties.  In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw

A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life

An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy