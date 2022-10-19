Read full article on original website
Surge in fentanyl-laced pills plagues Michigan and nation as DEA looks to curb trend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A surge of fentanyl-laced pills into Michigan and other parts of the country has federal officials warning the public to avoid street-purchased pills that may look like prescription medication. Regional leaders with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Attorney’s office spoke about the problem Tuesday,...
Drug recovery coach says MI drug bust highlights opioid crisis
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the last five years, Katlin Powell has been helping people start their drug addiction recovery journey. But before she could help others, she said she faced many of the same challenges. “I was homeless when I was on drugs. I was with a bad man. Now, I have an amazing […]
Four-month DEA effort seizes 4 million doses of fentanyl from Ohio to Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With drug cartels manufacturing fentanyl to look like prescription medication, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the United States Attorney's Office is cracking down on the dangerous drug that is 50 times more potent than heroine. "During phase three, the DEA took over 10 million fentanyl...
Mother files lawsuit for son’s overdose in Michigan prison
Brandy Zakora says her story is just an example of many.
wkar.org
New state data shows updated childhood blood lead levels in Michigan
The state has released new data on blood lead levels in Michigan children. Thousands of children in the state show elevated blood lead levels. In May 2022, the Centers for Disease Control updated their blood lead reference value, or BLRV. BLRV is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood than 97.5% of children ages 1-5 across the U.S.
Michigan to pay $20M to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud
LANSING, MI – Michigan will pay $20 million to people wrongfully accused of unemployment fraud. The settlement announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers on Thursday resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015.
'There was no choice.' Understaffing forces state to close 70+ psychiatric beds
A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral hospitals.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
Mich. men accused of killing teen, witness to prevent her from testifying against them
LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- Two men face charges in connection with the death of a teen girl and woman who disappeared in 2021. According to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, the Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 17-year-old Brynn Bills' disappearance in August 2021. A month later, police reportedly determined that 36-year-old Brad Srebnik, 35-year-old Joshua Wirgau, and 34-year-old Abby Hill were involved with Bills' death.
Governor Whitmer vetoes proposed amendment to 72-hour deer kill law
No immediate changes will be made to the state’s law requiring hunters to report deer kills within 72 hours.
UpNorthLive.com
Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties
Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties. In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
abc12.com
Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw
A 22-year-old woman from Georgia died after a shooting inside a residence on North Porter Street in Saginaw late Wednesday. Police investigating overnight homicide in Saginaw. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman from Georgia was shot inside a home. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
$20M settlement reached in class action lawsuit against Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that the state has reached a $20 million settlement in a class action lawsuit that claimed the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) falsely accused recipients of fraud. The settlement dates back to a case in 2015 titled Bauserman v. Unemployment Insurance...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer, Tudor Dixon discuss Michigan’s budget ahead of November’s midterms
DETROIT (WNDU) - They were on the same stage, but not at the same time. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the G.O.P. challenger Tudor Dixon took turns on Friday addressing the Detroit Economic Club. Both discussed their plans to increase population to meet Michigan’s workforce needs of the future.
WNDU
St. Joseph Co. poll inspector speaks out amid ballot security controversy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An inspector weighed in on the suggestion that St. Joseph County elections are corrupt and not fair. Anthony Vasoli is not a police inspector, but he has served as a poll inspector in the last four election cycles. Vasoli brought his children to Thursday’s meeting...
Michigan groups hope to decriminalize mushrooms, other drugs
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana has been legal in Michigan for years. Now a group of people is hoping other types of drugs could be next. “This is kind of the culmination of a few years’ work,” said Myc Williams, Director of Michigan Innovative for Community Healing. The group Decriminalize Nature Michigan came together at […]
michiganradio.org
Former special prosecutor: Chatfield investigation reportedly pursuing serious charges
New reported details in a criminal investigation into a former Michigan House Speaker are shedding light on the direction of the probe. The Detroit News reported Monday that witnesses discussed Republican Lee Chatfield’s travel, “excessive” spending, and potential misuse of the prescription drug Adderall in affidavits. One...
Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life
An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
