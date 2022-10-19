ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MBTA problems not affecting Baker popularity

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER’S popularity is not being affected by the ongoing problems at the MBTA, according to a new poll. The survey of 987 likely voters indicates 67 percent view Baker favorably, much higher than President Biden (49 percent) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey (44 percent). Specifically on...
For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4

OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
Baker leaving office, but still campaigning

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER is nearing the end of his two terms in office, but he’s still out there campaigning. On Wednesday, he gathered across from the State House with his old boss, former governor Bill Weld, to lend support for the candidacy of Anthony Amore for state auditor. He...
The Commuter Rail should extend its Boston lines into New Hampshire

For New Hampshire residents, there are two main ways to travel to Boston; buses from Manchester, Concord, or Londonderry, or driving their own cars. Both options can be time-consuming, expensive, and impractical, especially for daily commutes. Since the 1980s, there have been increasing calls to revive a long-lost third option; commuter rail.
Baker-linked super PAC bets big on Hodgson

A SUPER PAC with close ties to Gov. Charlie Baker reported spending $294,000 on behalf of 33 state candidates on Friday, with the biggest amounts going to support Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and three Republicans vying for Senate seats. The Massachusetts Majority super PAC, which its chairman says supports...
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Massachusetts

For anyone looking to buy their first home, sorting out the financial pieces is oftent the hardest part. But for residents of Massachusetts, there is a state-level program available to help buyers get a mortgage as well as downpayment assistance. MassHousing is an independent, quasi-public agency in Massachusetts that was...
Sysco Strikers Reach a Deal

This week, two Teamster locals won new contracts with the behemoth food distributor Sysco, ending a nearly monthlong strike that drew national support. More than 200 workers for Sysco — America’s largest food distributor — went on strike in Syracuse, N.Y., on September 27. Days later, more than 300 drivers for Sysco Boston went on strike in Massachusetts. Workers in Arizona also reportedly struck in solidarity.
