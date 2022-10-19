NEW YORK - For months, the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown has seen bus after bus arrive filled with asylum-seekers. The majority of them have come from El Paso, Texas. Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly said those buses were unannounced. In an email, a City Hall spokesperson told Fox 5 News this afternoon that New York City was never made aware how many buses were coming or how many people were on board.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO