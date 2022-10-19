ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

fox5ny.com

Catholic school in NY welcomes sisters who fled war in Ukraine

RYE, N.Y. - A Roman Catholic elementary school in Westchester County has offered to educated three Ukrainian sisters who fled their war-torn country earlier this year. Maryna Zabialo and her daughters Viktoriia, Anastasiia, and Valentyna left their home on the border of Russia back in February. They fled to Poland before finding relatives in the United States. Their relative, who lives in Port Chester, offered to take them in.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Official in Texas disputes NYC's claim that migrant buses were a surprise

NEW YORK - For months, the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown has seen bus after bus arrive filled with asylum-seekers. The majority of them have come from El Paso, Texas. Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly said those buses were unannounced. In an email, a City Hall spokesperson told Fox 5 News this afternoon that New York City was never made aware how many buses were coming or how many people were on board.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baristanet.com

Montclair CFO Sues Town of Montclair and Town Manager, Citing Harassment, Whistleblower Retaliation

Montclair, NJ – It looks like Montclair has a very big problem at the top. Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao has filed a complaint against the Township of Montclair and Township Manager Timothy Stafford, alleging that the defendants took retaliatory actions against her for engaging in whistle-blowing activity. Rao alleges that the retaliatory actions and harassment included reducing her work responsibilities, and harassing her through aggressive, threatening conduct to prevent her from carrying out her statutory job duties.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
politicsny.com

Shedding the shacks: DOT dismantles 100th decrepit dining shed to cheers of Lower Manhattan residents (EXCLUSIVE)

The Department of Transportation (DOT) Thursday took a drill and power saw to the 100th derelict outdoor dining shed, much to the delight of locals. “You are taking it down? Thank you!” one passerby exclaimed as he saw workers descend upon the boarded-up structure on 25 Cleveland Place in Lower Manhattan. “Now let’s get the rest,” another man added.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

The Passaic County Prosecutor must resign | Editorial

The top law enforcement official in Passaic County, Camelia Valdes, has got to go. The latest disturbing revelation is that she had the chance to stop five cops who called themselves the “robbery squad,” and for years had been violently shaking down people they illegally stopped on the street in Paterson, like gangsters.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ

