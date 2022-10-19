Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
City Hall staffer fired for making disparaging comments about mayor, cops in video
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A City Hall staffer was fired after being caught on a covert video disparaging New York City cops who quit over the vaccine mandate and calling Eric Adams “corrupt,” according to the mayor’s office. “They (former NYPD) chose not to do a very very harmless thing…F— ‘em!” “F—-ing deal with it,” Christopher […]
Montclair mayor says he will urge administrative leave for Stafford
In the wake of a harassment lawsuit filed against Montclair Township and Township Manager Timothy Stafford, Mayor Sean Spiller said Thursday, Oct. 20, that he is going to make a motion at the next Township Council meeting to place Stafford on administrative leave. “At our next council meeting on Tuesday,...
Bayonne bans carrying firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools
Bayonne has banned the carrying of firearms in public buildings, parks, and schools, among other such places. The City Council adopted an ordinance amending certain regulations and exempting extra-duty, off-duty, and retired officers from the ban at its October 19 meeting. The move follows a recent ruling by the U.S....
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor Says Council Plans To Place Town Manager on Administrative Leave
Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller issued a longer statement Thursday regarding allegations against the Township Manager Timothy Stafford made by the town’s chief financial officer, stating that the council plans to place Stafford on administrative leave at its Tuesday council meeting:. As mayor, I take very seriously any allegation of...
fox5ny.com
Catholic school in NY welcomes sisters who fled war in Ukraine
RYE, N.Y. - A Roman Catholic elementary school in Westchester County has offered to educated three Ukrainian sisters who fled their war-torn country earlier this year. Maryna Zabialo and her daughters Viktoriia, Anastasiia, and Valentyna left their home on the border of Russia back in February. They fled to Poland before finding relatives in the United States. Their relative, who lives in Port Chester, offered to take them in.
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
Jersey City, it’s time to rename Christopher Columbus Drive | Opinion
Racism is complicated, has a long history and how it first became entwined with the Enlightenment – the basis of our Constitution – is an area that scholars have really only recently begun much-needed study. What is clearly apparent by now is that if you are not an...
fox5ny.com
Official in Texas disputes NYC's claim that migrant buses were a surprise
NEW YORK - For months, the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown has seen bus after bus arrive filled with asylum-seekers. The majority of them have come from El Paso, Texas. Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly said those buses were unannounced. In an email, a City Hall spokesperson told Fox 5 News this afternoon that New York City was never made aware how many buses were coming or how many people were on board.
fox5ny.com
Mayor suggests not wearing headphones in subway due to crime
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams says that subway riders should take their headphones out and put their phones away to stay aware in the mass transit system. He made the comment during an extended interview on the FOX 5 morning show Good Day New York. Bianca Peters noted, "I...
baristanet.com
Montclair CFO Sues Town of Montclair and Town Manager, Citing Harassment, Whistleblower Retaliation
Montclair, NJ – It looks like Montclair has a very big problem at the top. Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao has filed a complaint against the Township of Montclair and Township Manager Timothy Stafford, alleging that the defendants took retaliatory actions against her for engaging in whistle-blowing activity. Rao alleges that the retaliatory actions and harassment included reducing her work responsibilities, and harassing her through aggressive, threatening conduct to prevent her from carrying out her statutory job duties.
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
politicsny.com
Shedding the shacks: DOT dismantles 100th decrepit dining shed to cheers of Lower Manhattan residents (EXCLUSIVE)
The Department of Transportation (DOT) Thursday took a drill and power saw to the 100th derelict outdoor dining shed, much to the delight of locals. “You are taking it down? Thank you!” one passerby exclaimed as he saw workers descend upon the boarded-up structure on 25 Cleveland Place in Lower Manhattan. “Now let’s get the rest,” another man added.
A new Hasidic village in Monroe? Proposal debated in court after two years in limbo
An Orange County conflict that seemed to vanish during the pandemic resurfaced this week as lawyers argued in a Brooklyn courtroom over two cases involving plans to create a new Hasidic village next to Kiryas Joel. Both cases were appeals of state Supreme Court rulings in 2019 and 2020 in...
Newark peace activists call women’s killers ‘no better than the Klan’
Newark peace activists rallied Wednesday night outside a laundromat where a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot earlier this month, decrying what they believe was black-on-black violence and comparing her killer or killers and others to the Ku Klux Klan. “You will never be forgiven for killing good people,” said Sharif...
There is a 24-hour nostalgic candy-making company right here in NJ
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — With Halloween coming up soon, it’s only fitting to talk about candy. Did you know that “Smarties,” the iconic tablet candies that come in a roll, are made right here in New Jersey?. What is the Smarties story?. According to the website,...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Woke’ community attacks 9/11 heroes ‘Blue Lives Matter’ tribute by high school football team
“Woke” complaints about a “Blue Lives Matter” flag waved during a high school football team’s 9/11 tribute led the suburban New York City school district to apologize over a month later. The Irvington High School Bulldogs were cheered as they carried the pro-police flag and a...
The Passaic County Prosecutor must resign | Editorial
The top law enforcement official in Passaic County, Camelia Valdes, has got to go. The latest disturbing revelation is that she had the chance to stop five cops who called themselves the “robbery squad,” and for years had been violently shaking down people they illegally stopped on the street in Paterson, like gangsters.
Stalemate over union contract in one of N.J’s largest school districts intensifies
Union members in one of the state’s largest school districts aired grievances about a deadlock in contract negotiations during a tense board meeting Thursday, with at least one educator announcing her resignation amid the bitter dispute. More than a half dozen employees in Elizabeth Public Schools expressed frustration with...
Westfield, N.J., residents are sick of Netflix fans driving to ‘The Watcher’ house at 657 Boulevard
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house at 657 Boulevard — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
