Morgantown, WV

WVNews

County commission funds radio equipment and a generator

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners have approved funding to upgrade radios for Preston 911 and provide money for the Maple Spring Family Life Center to buy a generator. Federal stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for the $375,050 necessary to buy the equipment for 911, replacing a 20-year-old system because parts can no longer be bought. That leaves the commission with $599,134 in unappropriated ARPA funds, County Administrator Joe Hauger said Tuesday.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University School of Public Health turns 10

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s School of Public Health is turning 10. Over the last decade, the School of Public Health, located in the Health Sciences Center, has grown in enrollment and in the number of programs offered, said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, the school’s dean. When the school started, it offered just one master’s degree program and one doctoral program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

FBI Teen Academy offers great program to youth

Since it became part of the North Central West Virginia landscape about 30 years ago, the FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Service center located in Clarksburg has been a tremendous addition in many ways. With about 3,000 employees, the facility is a huge economic boost to the region, supplying great-paying jobs...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

George leads Eagles to upset Point Pleasant, 19-16

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nick George passed for three touchdowns in the first half as Robert C. Byrd built a 13-point halftime lead before holding on for a 19-16 win over Class AA No. 14 Point Pleasant on Homecoming Friday night at Eagles Stadium. George completed 20 of...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Local Emergency Planning Commission hears about EMS fee, plane crash

KINGWOOD — The possibility of the County Commission implementing an EMS fee was discussed during the Tuesday meeting of the Preston County Emergency Planning Committee. “Each household would receive an annual EMS fee” if the commission implements it, LEPC Chairman and County Commissioner Dave Price said. “We’re looking to see what other counties have on their ordinances.”
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Mon Health Medical Center recognized for excellence in financial communication

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Medical Center has achieved recognition as an adopter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Patient Financial Communications Best Practices. As a Best Practices Adopter, Mon Health Medical Center demonstrated that it follows nearly 100 best practices covering all aspects of financial interactions that take...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

For the Record

KINGWOOD — A Kingwood man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop Oct. 16 on W.Va. 7. According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey Allen Dumire, 62, was driving an SUV that swerved off the road and into a parking lot, then back onto the road.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Princeton knocks off Bridgeport at home, 34-29

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dynamite, as the old saying goes, comes in small packages. That couldn’t be more true for the Princeton High School football team as Brodee Rice exploded onto the scene in the third quarter here Friday, propelling the Tigers to a 34-29 Homecoming-spoiling victory over seventh-ranked Bridgeport.
PRINCETON, WV
WVNews

BHS 10 PHS 20.jpg

BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Turnovers, penalties doom Doddridge County vs Roane County

SPENCER, W.Va. (WV News) — Entering Friday’s game at Roane County, Doddridge County had only turned the ball over twice through seven games. But against the Raiders, the Bulldogs turned it over four times, including a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, and were penalized seven times for 49 yards in their 26-6 loss.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Carder's four touchdowns lead Lewis past PB, 35-28

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County rode a workhorse performance from Brayden Carder and a dominant second-half defensive effort from Maddox Gillespie to erase an eight-point Philip Barbour halftime lead and pick up a 35-28 victory Friday night in Philippi. Both teams saw their promising opening drives fizzle...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

New coach, similar profile for Texas Tech in 2022

West Virginia will travel to Lubbock for its seventh contest of the season to take on a Texas Tech team that’s hungry to get back in the win column after dropping its last two contests. Although the Red Raiders are now under the direction of first-year head coach Joey...
LUBBOCK, TX
WVNews

Grand jury indictments include embezzlement, drug charges

KINGWOOD — Thirty-eight indictments were returned by the Preston County Grand Jury Tuesday. For the first time in more than a year, there were no new murder indictments on the list. But the drug abuse epidemic was still evident in the more than 20 indictments accusing people of selling illegal substances, endangering children by using the substances or committing illegal acts to get money for drugs.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

South Harrison loses another tough one, 34-28

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — It was another valiant effort and another near-miss for the South Harrison Hawks. SH battled back from a two-touchdown deficit to get within six points and Michael Radcliff recovered a late fumble to give the Hawks a chance to win, but the St. Marys Blue Devils hung on for a 34-28 victory at Gary Barnette Field.
LOST CREEK, WV

