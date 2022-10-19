RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Alzheimer's Poetry Project was founded and created in 2003 by Gary Glazner. Today, he stops by nursing homes to read poems to the elderly. "We create programs by using call and response," said Gary Glazner. "Where the session leader says a line of poetry and the person says the line back to them and then we create poems by asking open ended questions around a theme," said Gary.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO