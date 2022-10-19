Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Wausau Business Recognized as Exemplary Employer by Department of Workforce Development
John Ranallo believes in hiring anyone with a willingness to work and a strong work ethic, which is why the District General Manager for Canteen Vending and Coffee Services in Wausau has been an active partner in creating opportunities and hiring people with disabilities. Because of the company's diverse and...
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
onfocus.news
School Shooting Phone Call Hoax Targeting Wisconsin Districts
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Area school districts are targets of a new school shooting phone call hoax known as “swatting.” This practice involves a prank call to law enforcement services that is sent to draw a large law enforcement response to a particular address, lately targeting schools. In each case so far, law enforcement and school officials have determined no active threat to student safety.
WJFW-TV
Lincoln County Board saves 4-H program by moving funding from forestry
MERRIL - The Lincoln County Board has approved moving funding to save the 4-H program. Tuesday the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held their final meeting before the November budget hearing. To balance the budget the board decided to take the forestry revenue and make a $45 thousand match to...
WausauPilot
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WJFW-TV
Merrill resident reaches milestone birthday
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- A Merrill resident reached a milestone today, turning 100 years old. To celebrate, a birthday party was held at the Bell Tower Residence to mark the special occasion. Lillian Lorraine Janzam was born on October 21, 1922 in a rural community. Her mother passed away when she...
WJFW-TV
Oneida County offers free reflective vests
(WJFW) - The Oneida County Traffic Commission will be passing out free reflective safety vests for area walkers, bikers and hikers. In an effort to keep roads and walkways safe, vests will be available at several locations. These locations include:. Rhinelander Police Department. Minocqua Police Department. Three Lakes Police Department.
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
WJFW-TV
Poet arrives in Rhinelander to help boost morale with poetry
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Alzheimer's Poetry Project was founded and created in 2003 by Gary Glazner. Today, he stops by nursing homes to read poems to the elderly. "We create programs by using call and response," said Gary Glazner. "Where the session leader says a line of poetry and the person says the line back to them and then we create poems by asking open ended questions around a theme," said Gary.
WJFW-TV
Three Lakes students trade in school bus for fire truck ride
THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW)- A yearly tradition in Three Lakes which has not happened for the past two years returned today. The town's fire department holds one day each year where a select group of students get to ride in a fire truck to school. The fire department does educational...
WJFW-TV
Alzheimer's Association offers program on warning signs
RHINELANDER - The Alzheimer's Association is holding a program about the warning signs of the disease. The program is being held at the Oneida County ADRC next month. It will explore age related changes and offer tips on how to approach someone about memory concerns. They will also address possible tests and common signs of dementia.
WJFW-TV
Foot Locker to close Wausau distribution center
(WJFW) - Foot Locker will close their Wausau distribution center, effectively laying off 210 employees. The closure will take place in two stages. The first and largest wave of layoffs will happen Jan. 31 and affect 162 employees. The second wave will be Apr. 30 and affect 48 employees. The...
WJFW-TV
The Hodag Nominated for Best High School Mascot in America
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Fans usually like to give all the love and glory from sporting events to the athletes and players, but what about the mascots?. Well, now's your chance, as Rhinelander High School's mascot, the Hodag, has been nominated for the best high school mascot in the country. The...
Lane, street closures planned on Wausau’s SE side
Concrete pavement repairs will reduce southbound traffic on Grand Avenue to one lane and close Lakeview Drive for about a week beginning Thursday, according to city officials. A detour will be posted for Lakeview Drive traffic via Kent and Emerson Streets. Repairs are expected to take seven days to complete.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Police Respond to Reports of Gunfire Early Thursday Morning
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department completed its investigation into reports of gunfire early Thursday morning. Police received at least two reports of gunfire in a neighborhood near Marathon Park at about 3:50 AM, with one resident saying they heard multiple shots. Police canvassed the area into...
WJFW-TV
Genealogy Workshop at Rhinelander library Nov. 12
(WJFW) - The Northwoods Genealogical Society will hold a genealogy workshop at the Rhinelander Public Library on Sat. Nov. 12. The workshop will help people get started on researching their family history. According to a press release, this event is designed for beginners and a more intermediate event will be...
WJFW-TV
Vilas County seasonal trail closings announced
(WJFW) - Vilas County has announced the closing of two trail systems for the season. First, the off highway motorcycle trail system - to include all state funded trails near Tamarack Springs - will close Monday, Oct. 31 at midnight. Second, the ATV/UTV trail system - to include all state...
WJFW-TV
Edgar dominates Turtle Lake in opening playoff game
EDGAR, Wisc. (WJFW)- Edgar came in to their opening round game against Turtle Lake with a 8-1 record, finishing with a share of the Marawood conference championship. Turtle Lake was 5-4, finishing T-4th in the Dunn-St. Croix conference standings. Edgar dominated both sides of the ball, winning this one 42-6.
WJFW-TV
Lightning strikes twice as Medford beats Lakeland Union for second time in one season
MEDFORD, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union and Medford faced off for the second time in one season on Friday, with Medford winning that one 38-14. Medford finished 2nd in the Great Northern Conference while posting a 7-2 record, while Lakeland Union finished 3rd in the Great Northern Conference with a 5-4 record.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Volleyball Wins Shutout Game Against Medford
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Tomahawk volleyball has been dominating all year but now that the regular season is over they find themselves playing another conference team. Senior, Megan Scholz led the team in kills, blocks and assists preventing the Medford Raiders from scoring. Tomahawk defeats Medford in 3 sets to 0...
Comments / 0