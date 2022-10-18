‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Keisha Castle-Hughes on Hana Coping With Kidnapping & Those Jess and Crosby Mentions

A private audio tape of Naomi Judd recorded right before she committed suicide – along with handwritten Post-It notes — are at the center of the Judd Family’s court battle to block records from being released, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the transcript for a hearing that went down on August 30 in Tennessee as part of the Judd family’s fight over police records related to Naomi’s death on April 30, 2022. The country star used a weapon to kill herself. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland and her daughters Ashley and Wynonna rushed to court in...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO