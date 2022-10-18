EAST LANSING — While Michigan State had its homecoming last weekend, former Spartans forward Adam Goodsir will get his own Friday. Goodsir, an Okemos native, transferred to Long Island University in May after four seasons with Michigan State. As a result, he has taken a larger role within the Sharks’ offense, posting a goal and an assist in the team’s first four games.

