Michigan State volleyball facing top-five team on the road

EAST LANSING – The Michigan State volleyball team is going on the road to face No. 5 Wisconsin. The Badgers are currently in the midst of a seven-game win streak against MSU. The Spartans are 1-7 in Big Ten play, while Wisconsin is 7-1. The Badgers have played the...
Michigan State vs. LIU preview: players to watch, predictions and more

EAST LANSING — While Michigan State had its homecoming last weekend, former Spartans forward Adam Goodsir will get his own Friday. Goodsir, an Okemos native, transferred to Long Island University in May after four seasons with Michigan State. As a result, he has taken a larger role within the Sharks’ offense, posting a goal and an assist in the team’s first four games.
