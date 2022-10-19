Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool in Fresh Links with Konrad Laimer
According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool FC have engaged in a fresh round of talks with RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer. The Reds were linked with the Austrian midfielder as the close of the summer transfer window neared and the team’s need for a midfield addition became more apparent, but Leipzig refused a deal.
Forest upsets Liverpool as Haaland fires City back on track
Familiar faces came back to end Liverpool's mini-revival in a shock 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
BBC
Everton v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats
After losing four of their first six Premier League home games against Crystal Palace, Everton are unbeaten in their past seven against the Eagles at Goodison Park. Crystal Palace have won just one of their past 15 Premier League games against Everton, beating them 3-1 at Selhurst Park last season.
SB Nation
October 21st-23rd Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
nbcsportsedge.com
PL Best Bets: Low-scoring in West Midlands
The Premier League is streaming LIVE on Peacock. Get access to exclusive LIVE matches, on-demand replays, Premier League TV and so much more. Subscribe today!. It's crazy to believe that we are already at matchday 13 of 38 and just one month away from the World Cup. The Premier League season has been nothing short of its surprises. Surprises like Arsenal being on top of the table or Leicester City having just two wins on the season and being in the bottom three. What's not surprising is that Erling Haaland is on an absolute tear. His 15 goals are more than 10 teams in the EPL and the same number of goals that both Manchester United and Chelsea have scored. This week we are treated to a few matches that should give us fireworks. However, I am attacking the possible low-scoring affair between Wolves and Leicester City:
SB Nation
Thursday October 20th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Everton vs Crystal Palace: The Opposition View | Goodison Park to the rescue again?
After the tough midweek 1-0 loss to Newcastle, the Toffees continue there search for some relief and joy in the midst of a tough stretch of matches where goals have been difficult to come by. Frank Lampard will want to see greater creativity and ingenuity, as well as better finishing, but Crystal Palace will be looking to put up goals against a side that took great joy from the Eagles at the end of last season on the very same pitch they’ll once again play upon on Saturday.
SB Nation
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Defeat to Nottingham Forest
One step forward, two steps backward. Shooting yourself in the foot. Self-sabotage. Whatever you want to call Liverpool losing to Nottingham Forest 1-0, it’s a very poor afternoon for Jurgen Klopp and his team. Just simply not good enough. This is the same Liverpool team that had wrestled their...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City v Brighton Preview, Stones Returns, £1 Billion Baby?, and More...
It's Matchday for Manchester City, and this time the Men have a home tilt against Brighton & Hove Albion while the Women travel to Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines to get you ready for both matches. Manchester City vs. Brighton: predicted starting XI - Laura...
SB Nation
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Final | No shots on goal, again
90+7’ - Final whistle, Newcastle the deserved winners, though the 1-0 scoreline flatters the Blues. 90+6’ - There will likely be another minute or two here after a clash of heads. The Blues can’t even get past the midfield. 90+2’ - Anderson shot blocked, another corner. Cleared,...
SB Nation
CITYZENDUCK’s Predicted XI: Manchester CIty v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City are back in action after 6 days off. No mid-week match means the Cityzens should be rested and ready to face visitors Brighton & Hove Albion. Having lost to rival Liverpool last time out, Pep Guardiola will be keen to get on the front foot against the Seagulls. Here’s my guess at the starting line-up for City at the Etihad.
SB Nation
Man United 2-0 Tottenham: player ratings to the theme of islands
Whoo boy. Tottenham Hotspur got their asses BEAT on Wednesday at Manchester United. Theater of Dreams? More like Theater of Reams, amirite?. OK, it wasn’t quite that bad. But lord, it wasn’t good. Tottenham basically laid an egg in Manchester, putting out one of, if not the, worst overall performances we’ve seen out of them this season. Losing at Manchester United isn’t unexpected — heck, it’s practically par for Spurs — and this is only their second loss of the season. Spurs are still in third place, but I think we all expected them to put up more of a fight than what we saw on Wednesday.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City
Bristol City finished in 17th place in The Championship last season, in their seventh straight season in the second tier. They currently sit in 12th position with six wins, three draws and seven losses. Four of those wins have come at home, however they have recorded two away wins so far this season, beating Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion on their travels.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Formation Change for “Stability”
Ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Nottingham Forest, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp spoke on how the formation changes of late have assisted Liverpool’s return to form. The Reds go to Nottinghamshire this weekend after keeping two straight clean sheets (with one against title challengers Manchester City). Klopp’s side...
Report: Erling Haaland Does Have A Release Clause In 2024
It has been rumoured that new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland has a release clause in his contract and now it has been confirmed.
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Goodbye Steven Gerrard: What’s next for Aston Villa?
Steven Gerrard has been sacked — how did the lads feel about the news as it happened on Thursday evening compared to at the time of recording on Friday afternoon?. Was the decision to remove Gerrard as Villa boss made at the right time or should it have been made some time ago?
Comments / 0