It's crazy to believe that we are already at matchday 13 of 38 and just one month away from the World Cup. The Premier League season has been nothing short of its surprises. Surprises like Arsenal being on top of the table or Leicester City having just two wins on the season and being in the bottom three. What's not surprising is that Erling Haaland is on an absolute tear. His 15 goals are more than 10 teams in the EPL and the same number of goals that both Manchester United and Chelsea have scored. This week we are treated to a few matches that should give us fireworks. However, I am attacking the possible low-scoring affair between Wolves and Leicester City:

14 HOURS AGO