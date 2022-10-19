Read full article on original website
With win at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev open to defending title vs. 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski in Australia
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as a potentially big fight. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is the official backup for Makhachev’s vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss
The one fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss. With fighting the best in the world, in the most renowned promotion in the world, there will be ups and downs, with highlights of getting a finish or being finished. In the sport of MMA, it’s a matter of inches and one fault of decision-making can dictate the result of the fight, and in the UFC the more you win, especially in highlight reel fashion, the more you get rewarded and recognized.
Sporting News
UFC 280: Expert prediction, best bets for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira has won 11 consecutive fights while Islam Makhachev has been victorious in 10 straight bouts. One of those streaks will end at UFC 280 when they meet for the vacant UFC lightweight title inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22. Oliveira was forced to vacate the...
bodyslam.net
UFC 280 Weigh-In Results
UFC 280 is live Saturday on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The Prelims will kick off at 10AM EST with the main card beginning at 2PM EST. We can now officially say the event is headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship. Both men have made weight. The rest of the weigh in results are below.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Defends Title With Stunning 12-Second KO
MMA fighter Alessandro Costa landed a wicked counterstrike KO on Carlos Gomez to defend his flyweight title at Lux Fight League 27. Costa and Gomez met in the main event of the card on Friday in Puebla, Mexico. Costa, a Contender Series veteran, was making his third title defense. And...
MMAmania.com
Dana White agrees to Khamzat vs Colby Covington for Edwards-Usman fight card in London
Who will get next crack at the welterweight title?. That depends on who wins between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington next March in London, assuming UFC President Dana White was serious about booking the 170-pound title eliminator for the co-main event of the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman-led pay-per-view (PPV) fight card.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor compares Petr Yan to Hasbulla ahead of UFC 280
It wouldn’t be a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) weekend without former double champion Conor McGregor weighing in on the festivities on social media. This week, McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan ahead of his clash with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While the two have no direct beef to track back to Yan has been comparing O’Malley to a “Conor wannabe,” which may or may not have sparked a hilarious outburst by “Notorious.”
MMAmania.com
Dominick Reyes teases coming for Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘He’s been running from me’
Dominick Reyes still wants what he feels is rightfully his. Much has changed since Feb. 2020 when “The Devastator” challenged for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold for the first time. Taking on the consensus divisional greatest of all time, Jon Jones, Reyes walked away considered by many as the new champion.
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Fighting ‘was never inside my heart,’ will ‘never’ return
Khabib Nurmagomedov is more than content with his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA). Achieving an undefeated record in MMA for any period of time is about as difficult of a task as is imaginable. For “The Eagle,” he managed to sustain that exact feat over the course of 29-straight appearances before calling it a career in Oct. 2020. Happily enjoying his roles as a coach and promoter, Nurmagomedov plans to keep things exactly how they are.
mmanews.com
White Hits Back At ‘Goofball Morons’ For Slap Fighting Criticism
UFC President Dana White has given a firm response after he came under fire for his decision to start a slap fighting competition. Having achieved immeasurable success in bringing the sport of mixed martial arts to the mainstream through the UFC’s growth and development, White is looking to break into a new and unique area of combat.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge
Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...
mmanews.com
Gilbert Burns Confirms Bout With Masvidal Is Possible For UFC Rio
Gilbert Burns has a location for his next fight and is now waiting for the opponent. The UFC welterweight division has been soaring as of late. With a new champion at the helm, the entire top ten of the division seems to have new life. Leon Edwards recently defeated Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound belt and has in turn booked himself into a rematch for his first title defense. That matchup leaves the others in the top five looking at each other.
mmanews.com
Aljamain Sterling: Show Me A Fight Where I Quit
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has called on TJ Dillashaw to provide some evidence for one of his recent pre-UFC 280 claims. In this weekend’s pay-per-view co-main event, Sterling will look to successfully defend his title for the second time, having added two wins over Petr Yan to his record to win the belt and subsequently defend it.
mmanews.com
Makhachev Explains Which Area He Differs From Khabib
Islam Makhachev has spoken about how He and the man he is constantly measured against, Khabib Nurmagomedov, are different. Makhachev competes for the lightweight gold that Khabib held during his career so successfully at UFC 281 against Charles Oliviera. Nurmagomedov is now a coach to the men he once called teammates, and will undoubtedly be in the corner of Makhachev come October. 22-1, Makhachev feels he is the heir to the throne in the cage but has hinted at another probable route for him, post-fighting.
mmanews.com
Watch: Di Bella Claims ONE Strawweight Kickboxing Title
After a back-and-forth battle that featured an incredible pace and moments of success for both fighters, Jonathan Di Bella walked away from ONE Championship 162 as the promotion’s 125-pound kickboxing champion. Competing in his very first bout for ONE Championship, Di Bella rose to the occasion in a main...
mmanews.com
Khabib Gives Three Reasons Why Makhachev Will Be Champion
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why Islam Makhachev is destined to have gold wrapped around his waist at UFC 280. This weekend, Dagestan’s 155-pound best will have the chance to complete a path that has long been laid out for him. While Khabib was on the throne, the rising Makhachev was often touted as his true successor. Now, having amassed 10 consecutive wins, the elite Sambo wrestler has earned his opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his mentor, “The Eagle.”
mmanews.com
UFC 280 Betting Tips & Plays, Featuring Matt Frevola
Welcome back to the second edition of the MMANews betting tips and tricks editorial. This week is UFC 280 in what is sure to be one of the biggest events of the year. Last week at UFC Vegas 62, we came out $126.60 ahead of what we had put $10 on every prediction, not bad, right? The biggest result of the event was our parlay hitting over +600. In what is a much tighter card, we look to replicate our success in Abu Dhabi.
mmanews.com
Sterling On Tate Tweets: ‘Don’t Jump The Gun & Start Throwing Labels’
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has once again made time to address controversies arising from his relationship with Andrew Tate, this time over “victim blaming” accusations. Sterling takes on TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 as he attempts to retain his title against the former champion. He recently found...
mmanews.com
Yan Brands O’Malley A ‘UFC Project & McGregor Wannabe’
Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has thrown some shade at upcoming opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their collision at UFC 280. This Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Yan will be fighting 10 places down the 135-pound ladder against #11-ranked contender O’Malley. With that in mind, the main card clash marks an opportunity for “Sugar” to leap straight into title contention and towards potential superstardom.
mmanews.com
Sterling Names Biggest Change Since Becoming Champion
Aljamain Sterling has had a whirlwind year following his epic title redemption story, but what has been the biggest change?. Sterling, who looks for his second successful title defense against TJ Dillashaw, now looks like a new man. Doubted after his original disqualification title win, he laid all naysayers wrong in a hard-fought win over Petr Yan. At UFC 280, in the Dillashaw bout, he faces a former champion of the highest pedigree.
