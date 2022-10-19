ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Paia Fish Market & Le Crepe Café

Home to a wide variety of shops and eateries. Kailua Town is a thriving community, thanks to the many residents and local businesses that are passionate about keeping Kailua a safe, attractive, and healthy place to live and visit. Kailua Town is a unique shopping district with international styles, beachwear and more.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Two people died in a drowning near Maui

Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

For second day, HECO lifts call for conservation on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day, Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Friday night. The utility said several large generators were offline for maintenance or repairs. On Thursday night, conservation efforts also prevented the need for rolling...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Expect north winds into the night and then muggy winds. More showers will be picking up on the radar with a front and enjoy the cooler temps tonight with those north winds!
KITV.com

Some say raised sidewalks in Kailua make the roads more dangerous

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many people driving through the Kailua area said the raised sidewalks are not serving their purpose instead they are making the roads more prone to accidents. “There are drivers that slow down so much that the car behind them don’t know they’re going down to...
KAILUA, HI
365traveler.com

17 ABSOLUTE BEST BEACHES IN HONOLULU (AND BEYOND)

Honolulu is home to some of the world’s best adventures and sights. Whether you stay in bustling Waikiki or on the outskirts of town, you’re sure to create core memories and have the time of your life. But the beaches of Honolulu will likely be the highlight of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Saturday, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Comedian Felipe Espar to perform at Blue Note Hawaii

Hawaii News Now is going to the Philippines to celebrate Filipino American History Month. Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor. The general election is little over two weeks away. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino discusses his top priorities if reelected. Ohana Matters: Parent behavior...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

More Downtown Honolulu buildings may be redeveloped into residential towers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A couple of downtown Honolulu office buildings may be converted to residential towers, according to a new report released Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii. Davies Pacific Center and the 810 Richards Street building both could be turned into residential towers, which would result in...
HONOLULU, HI

