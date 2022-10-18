CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers' offensive firepower shined in a 3-0 shutout of the Murray Racers on Thursday afternoon. Three different UNI players scored in an all-around offensive game for the Panthers in their return to UNI Soccer Field. UNI's three starting forwards, Lauren Heinsch, Sophia Meier, and Sydney Burskey all scored in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Racers. Two other Panthers picked up assists in the win while nine players registered a shot through 90 minutes of action.

