ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unipanthers.com

UNI soccer snaps tie streak with win against Murray State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers' offensive firepower shined in a 3-0 shutout of the Murray Racers on Thursday afternoon. Three different UNI players scored in an all-around offensive game for the Panthers in their return to UNI Soccer Field. UNI's three starting forwards, Lauren Heinsch, Sophia Meier, and Sydney Burskey all scored in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Racers. Two other Panthers picked up assists in the win while nine players registered a shot through 90 minutes of action.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI volleyball visits Indiana on MVC road trip

Terre Haute, Ind. | ISU Arena (500) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) Evansville, Ind. | Meeks Family Fieldhouse (1,164) UNIpanthers.com (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Only nine matches remain in the regular season as the UNI Panther volleyball team starts the second half...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

Panther swim & dive visit Chicago and MVC Showcase

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI swim and dive continues full steam ahead with their fall schedule in Chicago this weekend at the MVC Showcase, hosted by UIC at the Flames Natatorium this Friday and Saturday. The Panthers jump started their regular season on Oct. 7 hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes in...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy