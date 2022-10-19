Read full article on original website
Kris Statlander Provides Small Injury Update
Kris Statlander provides a minor update on her knee injury. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a “completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus” and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. She suffered the injury on an AEW Dark taping in early August.
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Being Arrested In Ireland, Was Trying To Protect Randy Orton
Trevor Murdoch was looking out for the business. Before he was the top guy in the NWA, Trevor Murdoch was known for his time in WWE as one-half of the World Tag Team Champions alongside Lance Cade. Speaking with NBC Sports Boston, Murdoch shared a story in which he and...
Goldberg Believes Bron Breakker Is Basically Him
Goldberg sees many similarities between Bron Breakker and himself. In a new interview with the Roman Atwood Podcast, Goldberg noted that he sees Bron Breakker as a younger version of himself. “Rick Steiner’s son, who’s now Bron Breakker, who’s the champion of NXT. It’s kind of like the farm… it’s...
Hangman Page Thanks Fans In Typical Hangman Fashion
Hangman Page thanks fans and everyone involved in taking care of him medically on last night’s Dynamite. On Tuesday Night Dynamite, Hangman Page suffered a freak injury off a King Kong lariat from Jon Moxley. The match was stopped due to the injury and Page was stretchered out of the arena and taken to a local hospital.
WWE Main Event Results (10/20/22)
WWE aired its latest episode of WWE Main Event on October 20. The show aired on Hulu Plus. The event was taped on Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma before WWE Raw on October 17. You can read the full results for this week’s Main Event tpaing below. –...
IMPACT Wrestling Crowns New Tag Team Champions
Tonight, we saw the conclusion of a 10-month battle between Honor No More and the IMPACT Wrestling locker room – Heath & Rhyno in particular. The team defeated Honor No More tag team OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt TAVEN) to win the IMPACT WrestlIng Tag Team titles. During the...
Brett Lauderdale Comments On GCW/WWE Relationship, Announcement Coming Saturday
Joey Janela, active competitor in GCW, has been promoting WWE’s Raw on his social media in recent weeks while GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has also tweeted about WWE, saying that he wants to use guys like Omos in GCW. Lauderdale has joked about his friendship with Stephanie McMahon since the two took a photo together at WrestleMania weekend. Now, Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer that there is “something going on” with a GCW and WWE relationship. Lauderdale spoke with fightful and gave comments regarding a potential GCW and WWE relationship.
AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops This Week While Up Against NXT
AEW Dynamite this week saw a drop in viewership. According to Brandon Thurston, Tuesday’s special edition AEW Dynamite drew 752,000 viewers. This number is down big from last week’s episode which drew 983,000 viewers. Dynamite posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last Wednesday.
Spoilers For Tonight’s SmackDown Including Match Order, Backstage Notes And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is looking like a stacked affair once again. Loaded with high profile matchups and appearances from the likes of Logan Paul and more, tonight is set to be a dramatic show as we get closer and closer to WWE Crown Jewel at the beginning of next month.
Mojo Rawley Gets Married
The former WWE superstar has gotten hitched. Mojo Rawley recently married his long time girlfriend. Several wrestlers, including Sasha Banks and Tonga Loa, attended the ceremony. Rawley was signed to WWE for some years before being released in April 2021 after a ten month absence from the company. Follow Corey...
NXT Level Up Results (10/21/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 21. The matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 18. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. Myles Borne def. Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson def. Bryson Montana. Andre...
Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Myles Borne In Action On This Week’s NXT Level Up
The lineup is set for Friday’s NXT Level Up. WWE announced that Andre Chase will headline the October 21 episode of NXT Level up against Javier Bernal. Also, Myles Borne takes on Ikemen Jiro and Duke Hudson battles. Bryson Montana. You can read WWE’s full statement hyping the show...
Roman Reigns’ Return Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown next week. Next week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns will return just a week before he wrestles Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Logan Paul featured on this week’s SmackDown, knocking out Jey Uso after Jey attacked him from behind in the main event segment.
AEW Films Wembley Stadium Promo, Nyla Rose Causes Issues
AEW have filmed a promo at London’s Wembley Stadium and due to Nyla Rose, issues were had. For those unaware, Wembley Stadium is the largest stadium in Great Britain and AEW recorded a promo for the British TV network “ITV” on Friday in Jacksonville. Tony Khan would share the news on Twitter, lamenting that Nyla Rose currently possessing the real TBS Championship caused issues.
John Lineker stripped of ONE bantamweight title after missing weight for ONE on Prime Video 3
The first defense of John Lineker’s ONE Bantamweight title run will no longer happen. Lineker came in over the bantamweight limit for his first defense of the ONE Championship belt Thursday in Malaysia and lost his title on the scale. “Hands of Stone” was slated to defend his throne...
Wrestling Open Results (10/20/22)
Beyond Wrestling held episode 42 of its Wrestling Open series on October 20 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Channing Thomas def. Megabyte Ronnie. – The Haven (Shawn Knyte and Jay Onyx) def. Markellos...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces World Title Match For Live Event Overdrive
During the episode tonight, Frankie Kazarian relinquished the X Division title for a shot at the World Title. Kazarian defeated Mike Bailey just under 2 weeks ago to win the IMPACT Wrestling X Division Title at the company’a Bound for Glory Pay Per View event. Matches Announced for OVERDRIVE...
Tony Khan Subtly Brags About AEW Dynamite Beating NXT In Ratings This Week
Tony Khan makes a subtle shot at NXT. For those unaware, NXT and AEW Dynamite went up against one another on Tuesday Night, with AEW Dynamite pulling in just over 110,000 more viewers than a stacked edition of NXT. Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday, thanking fans for watching...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 5 Results (10/15/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode five of its show on October 15. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results can be found below. – WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi Final: Miami Sweet Heat (Laurie Carlson & Lindsey Carlson) def. Chainsaw & Holidead (w/Siren The Voodoo Doll)
Santos Escobar Discusses Legado Del Fantasma’s SmackDown Callup
Santos Escobar is happy to be on Friday Night SmackDown. Speaking with Quetzalli Bulnes on WWE Español’s show “El Brunch”, Escobar spoke about LDF’s call-up and some personal goals he has for himself on the faction, including making an appearance on WrestleMania 39in Los Angeles, California.
