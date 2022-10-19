Nonprofit Buys School Clothing For Union Elementary Students

Assistance League said it's not just about giving to the students. It's about helping build character and confidence throughout the whole school year. That’s why it bought clothes for 51 students from Jarman Elementary.

Janayshia Grundy and her two daughters, LeeAnn and JayLee, are among 51 students shopping for school clothing at Walmart as part of the Assistance League of Tulsa’s Operation School Bell.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, experience for my girls. They found out about it and they've been happy ever since,” Grundy said.

Assistance League volunteer, Loretta Raschen, said each student receives $90 plus tax to purchase clothes.

"That goal is really just rise their self esteem, make them excited about school, and, hopefully, learn more and get a good education,” Raschen said.

Carrie Combs is a counselor at Jarman Elementary. She said she can see how much the new clothes mean to the kids.

"The students love it. They come to school usually the next day and they're like 'Oh, Mrs. Combs, I saw you at Walmart,' and they are so proud of their clothes and they often show their clothes off,” Combs said.

After students finished shopping, they got another surprise at the checkout.

"And addition to the clothing they'll get today, they also get two books and that gives them their own little book at home,” Raschen said.

"This is very helpful to all of the community and families and I wish more schools did this,” Grundy said.

Assistance League plans to give clothes to students in every Union and TPS elementary school by this time next month.