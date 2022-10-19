ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Nonprofit Buys School Clothing For Union Elementary Students

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCh2W_0ieMWAxf00

Assistance League said it's not just about giving to the students. It's about helping build character and confidence throughout the whole school year. That’s why it bought clothes for 51 students from Jarman Elementary.

Janayshia Grundy and her two daughters, LeeAnn and JayLee, are among 51 students shopping for school clothing at Walmart as part of the Assistance League of Tulsa’s Operation School Bell.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, experience for my girls. They found out about it and they've been happy ever since,” Grundy said.

Assistance League volunteer, Loretta Raschen, said each student receives $90 plus tax to purchase clothes.

"That goal is really just rise their self esteem, make them excited about school, and, hopefully, learn more and get a good education,” Raschen said.

Carrie Combs is a counselor at Jarman Elementary. She said she can see how much the new clothes mean to the kids.

"The students love it. They come to school usually the next day and they're like 'Oh, Mrs. Combs, I saw you at Walmart,' and they are so proud of their clothes and they often show their clothes off,” Combs said.

After students finished shopping, they got another surprise at the checkout.

"And addition to the clothing they'll get today, they also get two books and that gives them their own little book at home,” Raschen said.

"This is very helpful to all of the community and families and I wish more schools did this,” Grundy said.

Assistance League plans to give clothes to students in every Union and TPS elementary school by this time next month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years

The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
BRISTOW, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Littledave, Turner celebrate 40 years at Head Start

TAHELQUAH – Since 1982, Cherokee Nation Head Start employees Barbara Littledave and Sandra Turner have worked to get children an early childhood education through the CN’s Head Start program. Both women recently celebrated their 40-year work anniversaries. Littledave started on Aug. 16, 1982, as a bus driver for...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

Tulsa City Of Hope Outreach Helping Those In Need Stay Warm

The City of Hope Outreach group is giving away coats, gloves, and hand warmers to anyone who needs it as temperatures drop in Tulsa. The group spent Tuesday morning responding to calls for people who needed help getting through the cold. Those they helped say they were grateful. "Because it's...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa family says RSV was difficult, but not to be feared

TULSA, Okla. — Adria and Josiah Mullins knew something was wrong when their 4-month-old daughter Shiloh was breathing from her stomach and laboring to breathe. Last weekend, after Shiloh had been breathing with difficulty for 3 days, they took her to the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital, where she was admitted and later diagnosed with RSV and rhinovirus - which causes the common cold.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Spooktacular Halloween Fun to be Held on October 28

It's time to finalize your plans for Halloween and one of the places to consider is the SPOOKTACULAR Block Party to be held on Friday, October 28 at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Hosted by the Bartlesville Community Center, the Bartlesville Public Library, Price Tower Arts Center and First Presbyterian...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsans voice their opinion about recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — People in the community, as well as the Tulsa County district attorney, gave their input about the possibility of legal recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring voters will get the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Tulsans Remember Owner Of Popular Restaurant In Brookside

Tulsans are remembering the owner of a popular Brookside Hamburger joint. Robert Hobson, the owner of Claud's Hamburgers, passed away last week. "We've been eating here for years, I actually can't believe it, I'm in shock," said Lenora, a Claud's Hamburger customer. Lenora lives in the area and said she...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy