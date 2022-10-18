Read full article on original website
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Have You Tried This Money-Saving Hack at the HomeGoods in Tyler, TX?
Tell us, have you tried this money-saving hack at the HomeGoods in Longview or Tyler, Texas?. It's amazing the things we can learn online these days. As much as we rail against the internet and social media, there's no denying that we can get secrets, tips, and hacks from our fellow shoppers that can save us lots of money.
Only 90 Minutes from Tyler, TX–A Castle Ruled by Llamas Awaits You
If you love animals, make plans to visit this castle "ruled" by llamas awaiting you in Royse City--only 90 minutes from Tyler, Texas!. OK, so this Irish-style castle in Royse City, TX isn't literally ruled by llamas, but they definitely get the royal treatment at ShangriLlama--and so will you! That's just how the Brucato Family and their llamas roll. And seriously, this castle is gorgeous!
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
Mineola mobile home burned down in Enchanted Lakes neighborhood
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Fire Department responded to a mobile home which caught on fire and burned to the ground in Mineola on Thursday. The fire took place in the the Enchanted Lakes neighborhood of Mineola. No injuries were reported by Lindale Fire.
KTRE
Hiway 80 Garage Sale
Several years ago, articles started appearing trumpeting the advancement of 3D printing. Since then, 3D print capabilities have jumped significantly to the point that 3D printers are now available for consumers to use to create just about anything. But, now you can find articles discussing the printing of food. |
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
KLTV
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
Dubbed The Foundation of East Texas which includes the American Manicure School of Art LLC - Rasheeda Arterberry owner, Lash Studio 214 Beauty and Training Academy LLC - LaCrecia Steward owner, and the PHATS Institute of Beauty - Kimberly Shead owner, three East Texas Beauty School Moguls, whose sole mission is to equip the beauty industry professionals with the right tools, and information and provide funding for licensed classes. In 2023 we are giving away scholarships to deserving individuals who desire a career in the beauty industry.
KLTV
Longview First Baptist Church Garden holds season’s last harvest
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The last harvest of a non-profit garden that provides free produce to the elderly, is underway in Longview. The First Baptist Church garden has been in operation for many years, and has helped seniors save on their grocery bills by providing fresh produce. a responsibility volunteers take seriously.
Here’s Your Chance at a Home and 40 Acres in Pittsburg, Texas
Having a beautiful home sitting on 40 acres of land isn’t just something in a song, for most of us that would be a dream come true. But as I was looking around real estate listings currently available in East Texas I found that exact listing for a piece of property currently for sale in Pittsburg, Texas. While this home and property would be a dream come true, it’s going to cost you $2,995,000 to make it a reality.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: October 20-23
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. Want your event included? Add it here. THURSDAY, 10/20. East Texas Yamboree. When: 8:30 AM - Midnight.
ktbb.com
Two school bus crashes in East Texas; no one reported hurt
EAST TEXAS — Two East Texas school districts are reporting school bus crashes, but no one was rported hurt in either incident. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey Roads.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Marshall, TX is Over 160 Years Old
When I was looking at real estate listings in Marshall, Texas recently, I decided to look at homes outside of my budget. I found the most expensive home that is currently for sale in Marshall, Texas it’s listed at $1,699,990. When you add the fact that the home is currently 162 years old, having been built in 1860, it might turn potential buyers away. But when you see pictures of the most expensive home currently for sale in Marshall, Texas you will probably fall in love with this place.
easttexasradio.com
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
ketk.com
Pet of the Week: Bowie
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to show off sweet and gentle Bowie. He is around 40 pounds and his estimated birthdate is Dec. 11, 2021. Bowie is good with kids, loves toys and will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 foot or taller fence and rides well in the car. SPCA of East Texas staff said he is a very loving boy.
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
Smith County sees good turn out at local job fair, hiring for several positions
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County held a job fair in downtown Tyler Thursday hoping to recruit people for several departments. East Texans came out in search of a job. “The reason why I am interested in working for the county is that it provides opportunity to serve in the community,” said Patrick Brown, […]
ktalnews.com
Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
Mix 93.1
