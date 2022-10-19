Read full article on original website
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Maya Washington becomes the new artistic director of Youth Performance Company
The Youth Performance Company (YPC) recently named Maya Washington as its new artistic director. Founded in 1989 by Jacie Knight and based in St. Paul with performances in Minneapolis, YPC allows youth to create and express artistic excellence. “At that time, there weren’t a lot of women leaders in American...
Minneapolis' Red Table Meat Co. to close after 8 years
The Kieran Folliard's Food Building in northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Red Table Meat Co., a maker of high-quality cured meats in northeast Minneapolis, has announced plans to end its operations at the end of the year. Mike Phillips founded the company in 2014, working with Minnesota farmers raising...
Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Second Black person ever to serve on Robbinsdale school board seeks reelection
Raised on the South Side of Chicago as the second youngest of 10 siblings, Sharon Brooks Green often tagged along to local block meetings where her mother served as secretary. Those experiences set the stage for Brooks Green to not only serve as a block club president herself as an adult, but also provided the springboard and lifelong quest for community advocacy and political leadership.
Lone Spur Grill & Bar in Minnetonka to become second Racks Sports Bar
Lone Spur Grill at 11032 Cedar Lake Rd., Minnetonka. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The owner behind more than 20 Minnesota restaurants is planning to bring a new scratch-kitchen sports bar to Minnetonka. Marcos Gomez is planning to transform the Lone Spur Grill & Bar into a second location of Racks...
wizmnews.com
WATCH: Minnesota regent, former GOP state House Speaker, criticized for asking if campus is ‘too diverse’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a public meeting of the board...
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Mpls realtors renounce years of housing discrimination
Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) held a press conference Thursday, Oct. 13 to apologize for the organization’s history of racial discrimination in real estate sales. “Our apology and efforts to engage in policy change are overdue and are important steps for us because of the deep and lasting impact our actions have had on people of color in Minnesota, especially Black Minnesotans,” Denise Mazone, MAR’s first Black president, said in a press release.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Local author shares lessons about grief in children’s book
As a kid growing up in 1960s North Minneapolis, Lehman Riley cherished family trips to the town of West, Mississippi, where his beloved grandparents lived. Known affectionately as Papa Lemon and Mama Sarah, Walter and Sarah Cain were pillars in this small farming community of fewer than 300 people. Born...
Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store
Off-price outdoors retailer Sierra will open its newest Twin Cities location this month. A grand opening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at the new location at the Arbor Lakes Shopping Center in Maple Grove. Sierra specializes in hiking, camping and skiing appear, footwear and gear with merchandise at up...
