MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Big Ten can be a brutal place for inexperienced and undersized teams. There was no waiver for Minnesota in coach Ben Johnson’s first year on the job. Elevating the Gophers to an upper-echelon program in one of the country’s most punishing conferences remains an ongoing challenge for Johnson and his staff, coming off a 13-17 finish in 2021-22 with five of their top six scorers from last season gone. Jamison Battle is a good place to start. The third-year forward was picked for the 11-player preseason All-Big Ten team, the third-leading scorer among returners in the conference behind Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana). After transferring home from George Washington, the 6-foot-7 Battle averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 36.6 minutes per game to lead the team in all three categories.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO