The Associated Press

Young Gophers will bring Battle back to punishing Big Ten

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Big Ten can be a brutal place for inexperienced and undersized teams. There was no waiver for Minnesota in coach Ben Johnson’s first year on the job. Elevating the Gophers to an upper-echelon program in one of the country’s most punishing conferences remains an ongoing challenge for Johnson and his staff, coming off a 13-17 finish in 2021-22 with five of their top six scorers from last season gone. Jamison Battle is a good place to start. The third-year forward was picked for the 11-player preseason All-Big Ten team, the third-leading scorer among returners in the conference behind Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana). After transferring home from George Washington, the 6-foot-7 Battle averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 36.6 minutes per game to lead the team in all three categories.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Twins catcher gifts scholarships to three MN students

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving back to the community through his scholarship program "Swing for the Fences," which recently awarded funds to a group of local students. Angel Zheng from Cannon Falls High School, Janaan Ahmed from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and Melina Figueroa from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Football is the first offer for 2024 Esko athlete Koi Perich

"I had a great visit to Minnesota on Tuesday," 2024 Esko (Minn.) safety Koi Perich said to 247Sports. "I got to see the Gophers' campus, their facilities, got to watch a practice and when I spoke with head coach PJ Fleck afterwards, I got a full scholarship offer. But I loved watching their practice. They tried to recreate Penn State's atmosphere, so they were blasting music the whole time and all the coaches were waving towels on the sidelines. I also thought their campus and facilities were awesome. I loved it. Their campus is nice and organized, and their facilities are top of the line. It really make it special being there."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction

Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis' Red Table Meat Co. to close after 8 years

The Kieran Folliard's Food Building in northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Red Table Meat Co., a maker of high-quality cured meats in northeast Minneapolis, has announced plans to end its operations at the end of the year. Mike Phillips founded the company in 2014, working with Minnesota farmers raising...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH

I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Second Black person ever to serve on Robbinsdale school board seeks reelection

Raised on the South Side of Chicago as the second youngest of 10 siblings, Sharon Brooks Green often tagged along to local block meetings where her mother served as secretary. Those experiences set the stage for Brooks Green to not only serve as a block club president herself as an adult, but also provided the springboard and lifelong quest for community advocacy and political leadership.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Mpls realtors renounce years of housing discrimination

Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) held a press conference Thursday, Oct. 13 to apologize for the organization’s history of racial discrimination in real estate sales. “Our apology and efforts to engage in policy change are overdue and are important steps for us because of the deep and lasting impact our actions have had on people of color in Minnesota, especially Black Minnesotans,” Denise Mazone, MAR’s first Black president, said in a press release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Local author shares lessons about grief in children’s book

As a kid growing up in 1960s North Minneapolis, Lehman Riley cherished family trips to the town of West, Mississippi, where his beloved grandparents lived. Known affectionately as Papa Lemon and Mama Sarah, Walter and Sarah Cain were pillars in this small farming community of fewer than 300 people. Born...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

