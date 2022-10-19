Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.

19 HOURS AGO