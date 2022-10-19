ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA official Tony Brown passes away

NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters: "I’m Not Paying Rob Pelinka To Try, I’m Paying You To Do It!"

The Los Angeles Lakers started their 2022-23 NBA season with a big loss against the defending champions Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Even though this was an expected defeat to many people, a lot of them were unhappy with the development of the game and the terrible numbers the Lakers posted from beyond the arc.
5 takeaways from Clippers' season-opening win vs. Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Five takeaways from the LA Clippers’ 103-97 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. After missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ medical staff determined he should start 2022-23 … as a reserve.
NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios

Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
5 takeaways from Suns' 22-point comeback win against Mavs

PHOENIX — Footprint Center, scene of a 2022 Western Conference semifinals stomping, turned into the site of redemption Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, which rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 107-105. Damion Lee drained a 10-foot fadeaway for the game winner in front of...
Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid

TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
Pelicans vs. Hornets Preview | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi discuss the huge win over the Brooklyn Nets and how the Pelicans dominated on the road. The duo also look ahead to Friday's game in Charlotte against the Hornets and Sunday's home opener against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center.
