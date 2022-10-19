Minnesota (4-2) at 16. Penn State (5-1) When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 22. How Penn State responds to adversity has been a concern among fans throughout much of James Franklins’ tenure. Penn State is 14-16 coming off a loss, with 8 losses to unranked teams. More recently, Penn State is 3-7 coming off a loss in the past two seasons. With a crowded Beaver Stadium decked in white for the White Out, it’s hard to imagine Penn State will come out flat. Still, all eyes are on Penn State leadership starting with head coach James Franklin.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO