1-on-1 with Neil Rudel: Minnesota preview
ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay talks with Neil Rudel from the Altoona Mirror, and co-host of Nittany Nation Overtime, to discuss Penn State’s white out matchup with Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are coming off their first loss, an embarrassing dumping at Michigan 41-17. Penn State lost its last meeting with the Golden Gophers in 2019, but has won three-straight home matchups with Minnesota.
Game Day Primer: Penn State goes white out for Minnesota
Minnesota (4-2) at 16. Penn State (5-1) When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 22. How Penn State responds to adversity has been a concern among fans throughout much of James Franklins’ tenure. Penn State is 14-16 coming off a loss, with 8 losses to unranked teams. More recently, Penn State is 3-7 coming off a loss in the past two seasons. With a crowded Beaver Stadium decked in white for the White Out, it’s hard to imagine Penn State will come out flat. Still, all eyes are on Penn State leadership starting with head coach James Franklin.
The White Out: An Origin Story
UNIVERSITY PARK Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the greatest show in college sports: the Penn State White Out. This year’s primetime matchup against Minnesota will be the 18th installment of the big game. “The crowd’s revved up, team flies through the tunnel,” said Steve Jones, Penn State’s play-by...
Expectations swell around Lady Lions
UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Despite having one of the top guards in college basketball, Penn State women’s basketball underwhelmed in 2021, finishing just 11-18. But with Makenna Marisa back for her senior season, and a healthy Alli Campbell expected to make an impact, there is excitement around Carolyn Kieger’s program.
LIST: The spookiest attractions in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The month of October is flying by, and we are nearing the spookiest time of the year. You might have been busy picking out a costume, decorating your house, and purchasing all your candy. But have you ventured to these spooky attractions in the Midstate?. Here...
Cumberland County extends hours to drop off mail-in ballots
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections has added additional hours for voters to drop off their voted mail-in or absentee ballots, the county shared in a release on Friday. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ. The Cumberland County...
PennDOT to repair I-81 bridge in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a PennDOT bridge crew performing deck spall repairs this weekend in Dauphin County. The repairs will take place this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge, spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. There may be possible delays during work hours.
How to vote if you have not received your mail-in ballot
(WHTM) — Some people in Lebanon County reached out to abc27, concerned they have not received their mail-in ballots yet. abc27 has also reported mail delays in Carlisle. abc27 reached out to local election officials to find out what voters can do if they are still waiting for ballots in the mail.
State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
