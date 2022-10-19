Read full article on original website
Ashley, ND farmer back in the state after being stuck in Ukraine
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Ashley, North Dakota farmer is back in North Dakota after being stuck in Ukraine for nearly a year. Last Nov., Kurt Groszhans was put in jail after being accused of paying someone to murder a former business partner, who became a ranking official in Ukraine. He was released in June, but stayed in the country.
MN DNR grants helping get kids outside
M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is helping kids cast a line, hike, bike, track, or simply learn more about nature. They’ll give you money to do it, too!. It’s through their “No Child Left Inside” grants. The grants help boost...
Former ND House Majority Leader & Founder of UND Foundation passes away
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former North Dakota House Majority Leader and UND Foundation Founder Earl Strinden has passed away at the age of 90. Strinden was a Marine Corps veteran, served as a member of the Grand Forks City Council, was in the state legislature for 22 years and founded the University of North Dakota (UND) Foundation.
Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
