ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports Radio

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Ben Roethlisberger Said About Tom Brady

Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think Tom Brady is enjoying being out on the football field right now. Speaking on his podcast after the Steelers win over Tampa Bay this past weekend, the former QB revealed he had an in-person view of the game. And admitted that the Tom he saw playing Sunday wasn't the same one that he lined up against many times across his 18-year NFL career:
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tom Brady Announces Decision On The 2022 Season

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms was asked earlier this week if he thought Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady was more likely to walk away mid-season. Both the Bucs and the Packers are struggling this year, and both Brady and Rodgers have flirted with retirement in recent years. Surprisingly, Simms went...
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady reacts to surprising retirement rumor

For the first time in his more than two-decade-long NFL career, few things seem to be going right for Tom Brady this season. The 45-year-old quarterback has not looked like himself, he has not played like himself, and ill-timed absences have caused many to question his level of commitment to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As Brady also battles personal issues off the field, led by reports that he may be headed for divorce from Gisele Bündchen, two prominent NFL personalities recently wondered if the quarterback will decide to retire during the season.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Former Bucs QB Chris Simms Speculates Tom Brady Could Re-Retire Midseason

Tom Brady‘s 23rd year in the NFL may be cut short, according to the speculations of former Buccaneers quarterback and current NFL analyst Chris Simms. Simms talked about Ben Roethlisberger’s recent assessment of Brady. The former Pittsburgh Steelers QB said Brady didn’t seem to want to be on the field against the Steelers. Moreover, Simms says that people around the league think Brady wishes he had retired instead of returning to the Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Believes Another NFL Coach Should Be Fired

Earlier this season the Carolina Panthers continued the annual tradition of at least one NFL head coach being fired midseason. But Colin Cowherd believes another coach should join Matt Rhule on the unemployment line - preferably soon. On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Arizona Cardinals should...
Fox Sports Radio

Nick Wright Makes His 2023 NBA Finals Prediction

Nick Wright made his 2022/2023 NBA predictions with the season having just tipped on Tuesday night, as Nick predicted the two semifinalists from both conferences, the NBA Finals matchup, and the NBA Finals champion, as well his pick for MVP.
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy