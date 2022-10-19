Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger doesn't think Tom Brady is enjoying being out on the football field right now. Speaking on his podcast after the Steelers win over Tampa Bay this past weekend, the former QB revealed he had an in-person view of the game. And admitted that the Tom he saw playing Sunday wasn't the same one that he lined up against many times across his 18-year NFL career:
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms was asked earlier this week if he thought Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady was more likely to walk away mid-season. Both the Bucs and the Packers are struggling this year, and both Brady and Rodgers have flirted with retirement in recent years. Surprisingly, Simms went...
Tom Brady might re-retire from the NFL mid-season amid divorce rumors according to ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Simms
There is lots of drama coming from the NFL owners meeting including two powerful owners fighting and one possibly going rogue. The post NFL Owners are at War With Each Other as Jerry Jones Curses out Robert Kraft at League Meeting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
For the first time in his more than two-decade-long NFL career, few things seem to be going right for Tom Brady this season. The 45-year-old quarterback has not looked like himself, he has not played like himself, and ill-timed absences have caused many to question his level of commitment to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As Brady also battles personal issues off the field, led by reports that he may be headed for divorce from Gisele Bündchen, two prominent NFL personalities recently wondered if the quarterback will decide to retire during the season.
Future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger believes that Tom Brady’s body language during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 6 loss told a
Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks the Cardinals need to fire third-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury despite the 43-year-old coming off a season in which Arizona won 11 games and nearly captured the stacked NFC West division.
On "60 Minutes," Jackson State HC Deion Sanders admitted he'd be a fool not to entertain any interest from teams in the Power 5 Conferences. 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe speculate how that interaction might go down and how the landscape of not only College Football, but potentially the NFL, would change.
Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft reportedly had a heated exchange during Tuesday’s meeting among NFL owners. ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. explained what happened in an appearance on “Shan and RJ.”
Here is the latest health status on Dak Prescott going into their Week 6 matchup vs. the 1-4 Detroit Lions.
Tom Brady‘s 23rd year in the NFL may be cut short, according to the speculations of former Buccaneers quarterback and current NFL analyst Chris Simms. Simms talked about Ben Roethlisberger’s recent assessment of Brady. The former Pittsburgh Steelers QB said Brady didn’t seem to want to be on the field against the Steelers. Moreover, Simms says that people around the league think Brady wishes he had retired instead of returning to the Buccaneers.
Earlier this season the Carolina Panthers continued the annual tradition of at least one NFL head coach being fired midseason. But Colin Cowherd believes another coach should join Matt Rhule on the unemployment line - preferably soon. On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Arizona Cardinals should...
Nick Wright made his 2022/2023 NBA predictions with the season having just tipped on Tuesday night, as Nick predicted the two semifinalists from both conferences, the NBA Finals matchup, and the NBA Finals champion, as well his pick for MVP.
Chris Broussard explains why Russell Westbrook can still dominate in the NBA, just not as a role player
