Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
NASDAQ
October Ends With Slew of Big Tech Earnings Reports on Tap
The final week of October is stuffed to the gills with quarterly reports as the third-quarter earnings season races ahead. Some of the most notable names next week include 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Biogen (BIIB), Boeing (BA), Chevron (CVX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Coca-Cola (KO), Etsy (ETSY), Exon Mobil (XOM), Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Mattel (MAT), McDonald's (MCD), Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Spotify (SPOT), Twitter (TWTR), UPS (UPS), and Visa (V),.
NASDAQ
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Mastercard
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
NASDAQ
What Lies Ahead for Big Tech ETFs in Q3 Earnings?
We are in the peak of the third-quarter earnings season and tech giants are in the spotlight next week. The five biggest tech players — Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN, Meta Platforms META, Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT — are set to report. These five companies currently account for...
NASDAQ
Why IBM Stock Jumped 5% Today
Shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) traded 5% higher at 3 p.m. ET, boosted by an impressive earnings report. Big Blue eclipsed Wall Street's targets across the board. So what. IBM's third-quarter revenue rose 6% year over year to $14.1 billion. Adjusted earnings decreased by 2% to 1.81 per...
Comments / 0