Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
US News and World Report
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
TechCrunch
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
Japan authorities keep up warning against sharp yen decline
TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities repeated their warnings about the yen's precipitous fall against the dollar on Wednesday, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki saying he was "meticulously" checking currency rates with more frequency, local media reported.
getnews.info
Autonomous Ships Market worth $8.2 Billion USD by 2030, at CAGR of 9.6%
[301 Pages Report] The Autonomous ships market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report “Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Operated, Partially Autonomous), Ship Type...
Vox
Kanika Bahl is finding the unicorns of international development
If you only had $100 to spare in your budget, you’d want to spend it the best way possible. The same is true for governments looking to bring vital health or sanitation services to more people. As the CEO of the nonprofit Evidence Action, Kanika Bahl works to disrupt traditional international development to help find, fund, and scale the approaches that drive outsize impact for every dollar spent. The result: effective and efficient poverty interventions that reach millions around the world.
US News and World Report
Facebook Threatens to Block News Content Over Canada's Revenue-Sharing Bill
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Facebook warned on Friday that it may block sharing of news content on its platform in Canada over concerns about legislation that would compel digital platforms to pay news publishers. The Online News Act, introduced in April, laid out rules to force platforms like Meta's Facebook and...
CNBC
Hong Kong announces plans to ‘trawl the world for talents’
In his first policy address since he took office in July, Lee said the government would set aside billions to attract businesses to the city, and launch a so-called top talent pass scheme to "entice talents to pursue their careers in Hong Kong." Hong Kong has lost thousands of residents...
getnews.info
Global Conformal Coating Market Estimated to Touch a Valuation of US$ 1,081 Million by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 103 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Conformal Coating Market””. Conformal Coating Market by Type (Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, and Parylene), End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Telecommunication), and Region. The global Conformal coatings market is...
US News and World Report
Chinese Capital Steps up COVID Measures as Cases Quadruple
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital, Beijing, has dialled up measures to stop COVID, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks, just as a key Communist Party congress entered full swing. The city of 21 million people on Thursday...
Exclusive-China's CATL slows battery investment plan for U.S., Mexico-sources
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL (300750.SZ) has slowed its planning for investment in battery plants in North America on concern that new U.S. rules on sourcing battery materials will drive costs higher, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
Reuters
Corporate climate disclosures jump again in 2022 - CDP data
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Companies worth half of total global market capitalistion are now disclosing environmental data after a 42% year-on-year rise in the number of firms reporting, new data published on Wednesday showed.
Comments / 0