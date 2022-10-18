Read full article on original website
Related
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Penn State students outraged over invitation to far-right Proud Boys founder
Students at the prestigious US university Penn State are outraged that Gavin McInnes, founder of the far-right group the Proud Boys, is coming to speak at their Pennsylvania college on Monday. The Proud Boys, an often violent US extremist group, have been labeled a terrorist organization by New Zealand and...
'Lost hope': Inflation, abuse force doctors to quit Turkey
Turkish doctor Mesut began his career wanting to help patients and be of use to his country, but now the threat of patient violence and soaring inflation has forced him to plan a move abroad. "I have sometimes seen 80 to 100 patients a day in my career.
The first baby bison has been born in UK 'rewilding' program
This fluffy baby bison isn't just adorable -- it's also an asset in the United Kingdom's plan to fight climate change.
Palestinians resisting forced removal by the Israeli government are moving into caves
The people of Masafer Yatta are relying on their ancestors' history of living in caves to resist Israel's Supreme Court order that they be removed from their homeland.
'Elon, The Everywhere' — Elon Musk keeps in touch more with foreign leaders as Washington worries about his growing presence in global affairs, report says
Some US officials worry the tech CEO has too much influence in foreign affairs, according to a Washington Post report.
