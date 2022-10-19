ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football: Former Husker leads Campbell against ‘Prime Time’

While one former Nebraska football player has taken over the head coaching job in Lincoln from yet another former Cornhusker head coach, there is another former Husker who has been leading a program longer than either Scott Frost and Mickey Joseph combined. Until now, Mike Minter has been doing his thing in relative obscurity, but he’s about to get a taste of the spotlight when his Campbell Camels take on Deion Sanders and Jackson State on Saturday afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Week Five Big Ten volleyball power rankings

With just a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten provided yet another week of exciting and unpredictable volleyball. The conference’s slate of matches featured an abundance of sweeps — with one coming from an unranked team over a top 15 opponent — as well as a few five-set thrillers. Albeit a predominantly top-heavy conference, this slew of competitive matches certainly affected this week’s rankings.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

NSAA Football Playoffs: 8-Man First Round Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA Football playoffs started on Thursday with first round games in Classes D1 & D2. Here are the scores from across the state:. North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24. Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18. Riverside 55, Maxwell 12. Sandy Creek 24,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest

If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Adverse Weather Expected Sunday

Residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County can look forward to a pleasant, warm, and otherwise quiet Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-80s that approach record highs for October. Sunday, however, will be a different story. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins tells KLIN News that temperatures could actually reach record...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

