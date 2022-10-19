Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Kearney Hub
Kenzie Knuckles’ value, Texas’ first loss and what keeps Nebraska in a two-setter rotation
As a part-time player for the Nebraska volleyball team, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles doesn’t fill up a stat sheet like Madi Kubik or Whitney Lauenstein does. But her value remains high inside the Husker locker room. “I’ve told the team a couple of times after matches that she...
Nebraska Football: Head coach rumors reportedly starting to show ‘commonality’
There’s very little doubt that at this point, the rumors around the Nebraska football head coaching search are coming fast and furious. There’s also very little doubt that quite a few of the rumors that are popping up are more about people wanting to feel like they’re in the know than they are.
Nebraska Football: Former Husker leads Campbell against ‘Prime Time’
While one former Nebraska football player has taken over the head coaching job in Lincoln from yet another former Cornhusker head coach, there is another former Husker who has been leading a program longer than either Scott Frost and Mickey Joseph combined. Until now, Mike Minter has been doing his thing in relative obscurity, but he’s about to get a taste of the spotlight when his Campbell Camels take on Deion Sanders and Jackson State on Saturday afternoon.
How Adrian Martinez turned a big weakness at Nebraska into a strength at Kansas State
Adrian Martinez is the only quarterback in the country who has attempted more than 150 passes without throwing an interception this season.
Daily Nebraskan
Week Five Big Ten volleyball power rankings
With just a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten provided yet another week of exciting and unpredictable volleyball. The conference’s slate of matches featured an abundance of sweeps — with one coming from an unranked team over a top 15 opponent — as well as a few five-set thrillers. Albeit a predominantly top-heavy conference, this slew of competitive matches certainly affected this week’s rankings.
Top Auburn football coaching candidate may have flown to Nebraska for meeting
There’s nothing that gets college football die-hards going like tracking the trajectory of private flights from areas of interest to others. Deion Sanders’ potential flight from Jackson, Mississippi to the Plains got many Tiger fans excited about the prospect of ‘Prime Time’ becoming the next Auburn football head coach.
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
Winning Streak Hits 10 as Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Purdue
The Huskers have swept their last five opponents
1011now.com
NSAA Football Playoffs: 8-Man First Round Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA Football playoffs started on Thursday with first round games in Classes D1 & D2. Here are the scores from across the state:. North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24. Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18. Riverside 55, Maxwell 12. Sandy Creek 24,...
KETV.com
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
Twelfth case of bird flu in Nebraska identified in York County gamebirds
According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the affected flock was humanely depopulated and will be disposed of in an approved manner.
klin.com
Adverse Weather Expected Sunday
Residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County can look forward to a pleasant, warm, and otherwise quiet Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-80s that approach record highs for October. Sunday, however, will be a different story. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins tells KLIN News that temperatures could actually reach record...
Nebraska Tourism announces Holiday Passport Program
In addition to the mall, Lauritzen Gardens will also have passports available and is part of the Holiday Passport. In all, there are 20 locations across Nebraska participating in the program.
Nebraska Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about. After getting consent to...
