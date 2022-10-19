Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Pacific Storm Roslyn could bring rain to Houston next week
All is quiet across the Atlantic, but a hurricane in the eastern Pacific could help our rain chances next week
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn grew to Category 4 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 mph (215 kph) early Saturday, and it was expected to grow still further. The storm was centered about 170 miles (275 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). The forecast called for Roslyn to begin shifting to a northward movement and then northeast, putting it on path that could take it close to Cabo Corrientes and the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday night or early Sunday before making landfall in Nayarit state on Sunday morning.
Comments / 0