France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
France to leave energy treaty criticized by climate groups
BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says France will become the latest European Union country to leave an energy agreement which climate groups claim is being used by the fossil fuel industry to legally challenge environmental measures. The Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) entered into force in 1998 to protect foreign investment in the energy sector. Climate nongovernmental organizations have been calling for a mass EU withdrawal from the treaty. Italy has already quit the ECT while Spain and the Netherlands have also announced similar plans.
Guinea junta agrees with bloc to hold vote in early 2025
CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — West African regional mediators have reached a deal with Guinea’s military leader to organize new elections by January 2025. The announcement late Friday is the latest deal negotiated by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS after a spate of coups in West Africa. ECOWAS previously reached agreements with both Mali and Burkina Faso, though the latter has now been thrown into doubt after a second coup this year. In Guinea, Col. Mamady Doumbouya overthrew the country’s president of a decade back in September 2021. It’s taken more than a year to reach an agreement with his government. The two-year plan starts in January, with elections by early 2025.
Official document describes scale of abuses in Ethiopia war
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of women and girls have been raped and hundreds of civilians killed during fighting in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. That’s according to an official document prepared by Tigray’s regional Emergency Coordination Centre and seen by The Associated Press. It states that about 40 girls and women between ages 13 and 80 were raped in the town of Sheraro in northwestern Tigray. The document does not say who is believed to be responsible for the sexual violence or when it occurred. The internal document reports 159 individuals have been shot dead in the Tahtay Adiyabo, Dedebit and Tselemti areas of Tigray. A conflict between Ethiopian and Tigray forces started nearly two years ago.
Ex-Pakistani PM Khan challenges disqualification from office
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman says former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged an election commission ruling disqualifying him from holding public office for five years. The challenge in court Saturday came a day after the commission found that Khan illegally sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier. The ruling disqualified Khan under Pakistani law from holding public office for five years and he lost his seat in parliament automatically. The commission’s decision deepened lingering political turmoil in the impoverished Islamic country struggling with a spiraling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people.
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international watchdog says it’s removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. The announcement on Friday was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials. The Financial Action Task Force said Pakistan made “significant progress” in improving its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policies. Being on the gray list can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.
South Korea arrests former top officials over 2020 killing
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s former defense minister and coast guard chief have been arrested over their alleged involvement in covering up facts and distorting the circumstances surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals’ tense sea border. The arrests Saturday came as the government of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol expands investigations into the 2020 killing and another border incident in 2019 that prompted criticism that Seoul’s previous liberal administration improperly appeased the North to improve ties. The opposition liberal Democratic Party claims the investigations are being driven by Yoon’s political vendetta against his predecessor Moon Jae-in.
Protest against Iranian regime draws thousands in Berlin
BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Germany’s capital Saturday to show solidarity with antigovernment protesters in Iran. Berlin police estimated that 37,000 people had joined the German demonstration by late Saturday afternoon. The Woman* Life Freedom Collective organized the event to draw attention to ongoing protest movement in Iran that started with the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police. Some demonstrators had come from elsewhere in Germany and other European countries to show their support. Other issues were the focus of separate demonstrations in Berlin. One called for social solidarity in the wake of a potential energy crisis and another advocated a speed limit on Germany’s highways.
Sri Lankan lawmakers vote to trim presidential powers
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that trims the powers of the president, a key demand of protesters who are seeking political reforms and solutions to the country’s economic crisis. The amendment transfers some presidential powers, including the appointment of officials, to a constitutional council comprising lawmakers and respected non-politicians. The council will recommend candidates to the president for appointment. The government says the changes will help ensure the independence of the judiciary and public service. Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented economic crisis and public protests demanding reforms to ensure transparency and accountability.
Chad govt suspends 7 political parties after deadly protests
N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s government is clamping down on the country’s opposition a day after more than 60 people were killed in protests around the country. On Friday, prominent opposition leader Succes Masra said that security forces were ransacking the national headquarters of his political party. Meanwhile, a government decree has suspended the activities of seven opposition parties including Masra’s for a period of three months. On Thursday, protesters took to the streets in the capital, N’Djamena, as well as several other cities in the West African nation to protest against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby extending his time in power by two more years.
EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader
LONDON (AP) — Observers of Britain’s governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election. While the opposition Labour Party is demanding an election, the governing conservatives are pushing on with choosing another prime minister from within their own ranks, which they have the right to do because of the way Britain’s parliamentary democracy works.
French police probe multiple cuts of major internet cables
LE PECQ, France (AP) — French police say they’re investigating multiple cuts to fiber-optic cables in France’s second-largest city. Operators said the cables link Marseille to other cities in France and Europe and that internet and phone services were severely disrupted. The disruptions this week were a taste of what analysts warn could be far larger problems in other cases if cables are systematically attacked. The cable operator said the attacks were simultaneous and on multiple spots of its fiber network near Marseille. Photos showed multiple cables completely severed. Marseille police said Friday that it and local gendarmes are investigating multiple breakages to cables on the city’s outskirts.
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni installed as Italy's premier
Giorgia Meloni has become the first woman installed as Italy's premier
Nearly 300 rescued migrants reach southern Italian port
ROME (AP) — Nearly 300 migrants disembarked have disembarked in the southern Italian port of Taranto after being rescued at sea in five different operations by a ship operated by the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders. Rescuers said on Saturday that about one half of the 293 rescued migrants were unaccompanied minors. The humanitarian organization said that the migrants had endured “harrowing journeys, abuse, and detention in Libya,” before they set out.
Top UN official decries global trampling of women’s rights
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. deputy secretary-general says the trampling of women’s rights and “deeply ingrained misogyny” are connected in many ways to today’s global challenges, from the proliferation of conflicts to increasing assaults on human rights. Amina Mohammed told a U.N. Security Council meeting on women, peace and security Thursday that “despite decades of evidence that gender equality offers a path to sustainable peace and conflict prevention, we are moving in the opposite direction.” She urged the world’s nations to call out misogyny and challenge “the social, political, and economic structures and norms that sustain it.”
Stay or go: Palestinians in Lebanon plunged into poverty
BEIRUT (AP) — Nasser Tabarani, a Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, has tried twice to migrate by sea to a better life in Europe but was detained by troops and brought back to shore. He says he’d do it again since life has become unlivable for most Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said on Friday that Lebanon’s economic meltdown has plunged into poverty as many as 93% of Palestinians living in camps across the tiny Mideast country — or in overcrowded housing outside the camps. It says many risk their lives in search of a better future abroad. UNRWA appealed for $13 million in aid that would enable it to provide much-needed cash assistance to the refugees.
Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments
ROME (AP) — The Vatican and China have extended their oft-criticized deal on the appointment of bishops. The Holy See announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement in a brief statement. It said the Vatican was committed to “constructive dialogue” with China on implementing the accord and in improving bilateral relations. Full details of the agreement never have been made public. In the past, conservative Catholics slammed the Vatican-China deal in view of China’s persecution of people practicing their religions. China’s Catholics have been divided for decades between those who belong to an official, state-sanctioned church and an underground church loyal to the pontiff.
Auschwitz survivor and Sinti and Roma advocate dies at 98
BERLIN (AP) — Zilli Schmidt, a survivor of the Auschwitz and Ravensbrueck concentration camps, has died at 98. She had become a vocal advocate for the recognition of the Nazi genocide of Sinti and Roma. Schmidt died Friday, according to the foundation of Berlin’s Holocaust memorial. The organization said she “leaves behind a deep void” as one of the last survivors of the Sinti and Roma genocide. Born to a Sinti family in the eastern German state of Thuringia, Schmidt was sent to a concentration camp in 1942. Large parts of her family were murdered at Auschwitz in 1944. In 2021, she received the Federal Cross of Merit, which recognizes those who have made notable contributions to German society.
