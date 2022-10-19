ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Oliver Wahlstrom scores twice, Islanders beat Sharks 5-2

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrdzZ_0ieMRzQj00

NEW YORK — Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice to help the New York Islanders beat San Jose 5-2 on Tuesday night, pushing the Sharks' season-opening losing streak to five.

Anders Lee, Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves for his first victory of the season.

Nico Sturm and Evgeny Svechnikov scored for San Jose. James Reimer made 40 saves in the second game of a four-game trip.

Wahlstrom gave New York a 3-2 with 56 seconds left in the second period. The 22-year-old forward wired a wrist shot under Reimer's glove.

Wahlstrom scored again at 5:24 of the third, hammering a shot past Reimer's blocker.

MILESTONE NEARING

New York forward Josh Bailey played his 996th game as he moves closer to joining Bryan Trottier (1,123) and Potvin (1,060) as the only Islanders to reach that total. The 33-year-old Bailey is in his 15th season with the team, which ties Potvin and Trottier for most by an Islanders skater.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched forwards Kieffer Bellows, Ross Johnston and Nikita Soshnikov. ... San Jose scratched defenseman Scott Harrington and forwards Oskar Lindblom and Noah Gregor. … Sharks forward Alexander Barabanov made his season debut after missing first four games with a lower-body injury. … The teams meet again March 18 in San Jose, California

UP NEXT

Sharks: At New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Islanders: Host New Jersey on Thursday night.

