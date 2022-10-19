ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Brownlee charged with 3 counts of murder, more expected

By Brady Halbleib
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee charged with three murders 01:36

STOCKTON - Stockton's suspected serial killer, Wesley Brownlee, made his first appearance in court Tuesday. He faces several charges, including three counts of murder.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's office says they are confident more charges will come.

Brownlee is the suspect in the death of six people and an attempt on another. He was arrested early Saturday morning after being followed by police. Officers found Brownlee wearing dark clothing, a mask around his neck and a handgun.

Wesley Brownlee in court on 10/18/22.

City officials and Stockton's police department say they are confident Brownlee is guilty.

Tori Verber Salazer, district attorney, says they are only able to bring charges based on the evidence they have currently processed. Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say all of the shootings are connected through ballistic evidence.

They also say all of the shootings came from a "ghost gun," however it's unclear whether that was the same gun found on Brownlee the night he was arrested.

"We believe we have the person responsible. At this point, we are going to proceed on the three that we have and I am very very positive that in the near future you'll be hearing additional charges as well," Salazar said.

Brownlee is being charged with the murders of Jonathan Hernandez, Juan Cruz, and Lorence Lopez. He is being held without bail.

