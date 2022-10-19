ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

McLaurin Addresses Impact of Snyder Scandals on Commanders

As the Daniel Snyder drama continues, the Commanders have to find a way to put it all in the background to focus on winning games. However, that can be a difficult thing to do. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has been with the team since 2019, admitted it is not...
Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension

Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
