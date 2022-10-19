ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Fan-Favorite on Prom Night

One night after Selma Blair's emotional departure from Dancing With the Stars, another celebrity was sent packing. Tuesday night's special episode saw scores and votes from Monday's installment carried over to determine which couples would face elimination. Scroll on for spoilers on who was sent home from the Disney+ series (which left ABC before this ongoing season).
Popculture

'The Big Bang Theory' Star Johnny Galecki Reveals Kaley Cuoco's Cunning First Attempt at Flirting With Him

The Big Bang Theory co-stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco opened up about their past relationship in a new book — The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series — and in one portion Galecki reveals Cuoco's cunning first attempt at flirting with him. In an excerpt published by the NY Post, author Jessica Radloff spills the beans, writing, "She tried to have him come over in the middle of the night to kill a bug."
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
RadarOnline

Stunt Gone Wrong: SHOCKING Clip Shows Ginuwine Passing Out As He Rehearses For Criss Angel's Sin City Magic Show

R&B performer Ginuwine reportedly passed out during a magic stunt rehearsal gone wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fortunately, his rep told us the singer (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) is "OK and he made a full recovery."A shocking new video making its rounds on Thursday showed the Pony hitmaker preparing his dangerous act for Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, having been submerged in a glass cube filled with water.Moments later, he can seemingly no longer hold his breath as he hits the walls to signal his distress, leading a team of professionals around him to act fast and quickly release...
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
talentrecap.com

Some ‘DWTS’ Cast Members Reportedly Think Jordin Sparks is “Overconfident”

Dancing With The Stars contestant Jordin Sparks has reportedly gotten on the nerves of the competition’s cast. According to an unnamed source, the DWTS cast found Sparks’ comments misaligned in the spirit of supporting each other. Jordin Sparks Believes She’ll Take Home the DWTS Mirrorball Trophy. American...
Clayton News Daily

Big Daddy Kane Guest Stars on the Next Episode of 'The Equalizer'

In "One Percenters," this week's episode of The Equalizer, a local motorcycle club seeks Robyn’s (Queen Latifah) help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. Grammy Award-winning rapper and hip-hop star Big Daddy Kane guest stars as Buffalo Joe, the founder of the motorcycle club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy