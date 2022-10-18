The Career Services team is looking to help YOU! In an effort to engage with more students this year, and in new and innovative ways, we have implemented a monthly series where we will be taking our services on the road (at least across campus) to different locations to encourage earlier and ongoing engagement with our office, and to assist you with your unique and personal career journey. Staff and Peer Career Advisors (PCAs) will be available for any and all career-related guidance in the LGBT Center and BOLD Program Suite, Towers Concourse 110, on Tuesday, October 25th from 11:00-2:00. Students attending for SLI credit will receive credit if they attend one 20-minute appointment within the three-hour event.

3 DAYS AGO