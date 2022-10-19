Read full article on original website
Shelley Long seen out and about as 'Cheers' celebrates 40th anniversary
73-year-old actress Shelley Long made a rare public appearance while walking her pet Chihuahua on the streets of Los Angeles amid "Cheers" 40th anniversary.
Raleigh mass shooting: Who is Austin Thompson, the 15-year-old suspect behind North Carolina rampage?
Raleigh, North Carolina, officials on Friday identified the victims of Thursday's mass shooting, who include a 16-year-old boy and a police officer who was on his way to work.
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Welcome Their Second Baby Boy: See Son Dutton Meet His Brother
The baby boy was born Sunday, Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are officially parents of two! The country music star, 37, and the Bachelor alum, 32, have welcomed their second son, Baker Weston Lane, the couple announced on Instagram Tuesday. The baby boy was born Sunday, Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bushnell Lane underwent a c-section after her son, who was breech, failed to turn during the final weeks of her pregnancy. "Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!" Lane captioned a family photo before...
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony
Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
Oprah Winfrey says it will be 'really frightening' if Stacey Abrams doesn't win: 'Too much at stake'
Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual campaign event for Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Thursday night. Titled "A Thriving Life!" the event featured a pre-recorded split-screen conversation between the two as they discussed the candidate's plans for the state ahead of her rematch with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
Jana Kramer felt like a 'f-----g idiot' realizing husband was still cheating after writing book on forgiveness
Jana Kramer said this week said she felt she looked like a "f-----g idiot" after finding out her then-husband Mike Caussin was still lying and cheating on her after the then-couple had just become New York Times best-selling authors of the book "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully."
Joy Reid claims DeSantis has turned Florida into a 'modern-day version of Jim Crow'
MSNBC host Joy Reid argued on Wednesday that Florida is now a “modern-day version of Jim Crow” thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., policies.
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
'Knockout game' attackers punch retired NYPD officer in head: 'Anyone can be a victim at any time'
Retired NYPD police officer Harvey Kraft issued a stark warning, demanding action on the crime crisis after he was randomly attacked in broad daylight
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes
The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life
Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
White House reporter rants on 'The View' that Stacey Abrams is 'a winner' even if Democrat loses in Georgia
White House correspondent April Ryan hailed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a "winner" while on Thursday's "The View." "The Grio" White House reporter was discussing Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections with the largely liberal panel. Co-host Joy Behar asked Ryan if she agreed with Michael Moore that the midterms would be a "blue tsunami," defying polls suggesting otherwise.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
Portland cops uncover cache of weapons in convicted felon's tent as crime concerns mount in city
Portland police found three loaded guns in the tent of a convicted felon, who had an outstanding warrant. Residents have reiterated their concerns over safety and homeless population.
Missing Princeton student: New photos emerge of university police searching for undergrad last seen 6 days ago
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has been missing since around 3 a.m. Friday, when she was spotted in the area of the Scully Hall dormitory on Princeton University’s campus, police said.
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
