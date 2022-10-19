ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Welcome Their Second Baby Boy: See Son Dutton Meet His Brother

The baby boy was born Sunday, Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are officially parents of two! The country music star, 37, and the Bachelor alum, 32, have welcomed their second son, Baker Weston Lane, the couple announced on Instagram Tuesday. The baby boy was born Sunday, Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bushnell Lane underwent a c-section after her son, who was breech, failed to turn during the final weeks of her pregnancy. "Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!" Lane captioned a family photo before...
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
People

Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo

Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life

Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
Fox News

White House reporter rants on 'The View' that Stacey Abrams is 'a winner' even if Democrat loses in Georgia

White House correspondent April Ryan hailed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a "winner" while on Thursday's "The View." "The Grio" White House reporter was discussing Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections with the largely liberal panel. Co-host Joy Behar asked Ryan if she agreed with Michael Moore that the midterms would be a "blue tsunami," defying polls suggesting otherwise.
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance

Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
Fox News

