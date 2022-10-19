Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
New Sulphur Police chief sworn in to service
New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest juvenile services facility in lake Charles. The 50,000-square-foot, $22-million building is a secure detention facility that assists caregivers with troubled youth on a holistic approach before it escalates to the court system.
KPLC TV
SWLA sees country’s highest volume of civil insurance lawsuits
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has seen the nation’s largest volume of civil insurance lawsuits in federal court this year, according to a report by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC). Forty percent of insurance lawsuits filed in the U.S. in August 2022, when the...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles City Council to decide whether to broadcast meetings to the public
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The decision to record and broadcast Lake Charles City Council meetings was a hot item on the agenda Wednesday. An ordinance authorizing the recording of meetings of the City Council of the City of Lake Charles and further authorizing the City to obtain quotes and enter into agreements necessary for airing of such meetings on the Calcasieu Government Channel (C-Gov).
KPLC TV
Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail in Allen Parish
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail is currently happening throughout Allen Parish. The 60-mile long trail has shopping spots throughout the parish. Hundreds in the area come out to buy and sell all sorts of interesting items. Vendors and buyers all looking to make a...
KPLC TV
Groundbreaking held for Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new forensic center in Calcasieu Parish has been years in the making, and Thursday was the official groundbreaking. “The new building that we’re getting we’re really excited about - we’ve been working on this for seven to eight years if not longer. It’s going to be state-of-the-art one of the finest ones in Louisiana,” said Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke.
KPLC TV
Mother returns to repaired home in Westlake
Mother returns to repaired home in Westlake
KPLC TV
Chennault Airport establishes foreign clearance capabilities
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chennault International Airport has taken another step toward adding air cargo to its portfolio. Chennault has signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. Customs and Border Protection that will enable the regular clearance of select international aircraft. The agreement allows for the clearance into the...
KPLC TV
Family celebrates returning to repaired home in Westlake
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake mom got a big welcome to her new home Friday. After Hurricane Laura, mother of four Nikki Fontenot struggled to get the damage fixed, but SBP SWLA stepped in to help. The family celebrated finally being in their new home with strawberry cake.
KPLC TV
Victim of Lake Charles hit and run honored
Victim of Lake Charles hit and run honored
KPLC TV
High Schools to compete at McNeese 2022 Marching Festival
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High School marching bands from across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be competing on the McNeese State University campus tomorrow, Oct. 22, 2022. The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium. Some of the local bands...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Housing Authority to create plan for development of Dixy Drive, surrounding areas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. “The roof caved in four different places, so I lost everything,” Kimberly Trahan said. “I had a four-bedroom, and we lost everything. You know, we’re starting over.”. Trahan...
KPLC TV
DeQuincy candidate forum to be held on Oct. 25
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Memorial Post 3802 and the Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a political forum for candidates of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Community members are invited to attend the forum and meet with local candidates that will be on the ballot to ask questions and learn more about them.
KPLC TV
Al “Puddler” Harris dies at 86
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana musician and entertainer Al “Puddler” Harris has passed away at the age of 86. Harris died at his residence on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. A piano player who began his musical career on the Louisiana Hayride, Harris later joined the Ricky...
KPLC TV
Student farmers market at SOWELA helps build up entrepreneurs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Farmers markets are a great place to go for homemade treats, and Wednesday SOWELA students put their creations on display at a market of their own. “Today I brought cake balls, some little Ritz monsters with peanut butter inside of them, chocolate covered pretzels and buckeyes,” said Karley Lafleur, a business student at SOWELA.
KPLC TV
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yes, that is a giant hot dog on wheels driving by. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be passing through the Lake Charles area from Friday, Oct. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 23. The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog became an iconic ride in America for nearly...
Lake Charles American Press
10/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brandon Scott Collins, 37, 1362 La. 389, DeQuincy — domestic abuse battery. Terry Richard, 47, 2302 Center St., Vinton — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; three counts domestic abuse battery. Bond: $14,000. Lakelin Nicole Nall,...
westcentralsbest.com
Nurse Practitioner Arrested in Lake Charles for Rape
Lake Charles, La - On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, at which time...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter
A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
KPLC TV
LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - In an effort to get more people fishing, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is stocking ponds all over the state. Thursday, I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings and Purple Heart Park in Ragley got a fresh supply of channel catfish. “Today we’re putting...
