Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new forensic center in Calcasieu Parish has been years in the making, and Thursday was the official groundbreaking. “The new building that we’re getting we’re really excited about - we’ve been working on this for seven to eight years if not longer. It’s going to be state-of-the-art one of the finest ones in Louisiana,” said Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO