Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Related
ithaca.edu
Join IC Runs Purple 5k on October 29th at 9:00am!
The first annual IC Runs Purple 5k is taking place at Ithaca College through the beautiful Natural Lands. The 5k concludes a month of prevention education programming, campaigns and workshops aimed to increase knowledge and awareness about domestic violence. Proceeds and donations for the event will be donated to the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County.
ithaca.edu
Congratulations Step Challenge Winners!
Staff Council’s Employee Engagement Committee is happy to announce our top three Step Challenge Winners for Fall 2022!. Gold Medalist: Doreen Hettich-Atkins, (Student Affairs & Campus Life) Silver Medalist: Kelsey Pudney, (Center for Counseling, Health and Wellness) Bronze Medalist: Rebecca Creamer, (Center for Counseling, Health and Wellness) (Insert the...
ithaca.edu
The Career Caravan Will be Making a Stop at the LGBT Center!
The Career Services team is looking to help YOU! In an effort to engage with more students this year, and in new and innovative ways, we have implemented a monthly series where we will be taking our services on the road (at least across campus) to different locations to encourage earlier and ongoing engagement with our office, and to assist you with your unique and personal career journey. Staff and Peer Career Advisors (PCAs) will be available for any and all career-related guidance in the LGBT Center and BOLD Program Suite, Towers Concourse 110, on Tuesday, October 25th from 11:00-2:00. Students attending for SLI credit will receive credit if they attend one 20-minute appointment within the three-hour event.
ithaca.edu
Join the Slow Read Movement!
What is a Slow Read? A Slow Read is pretty much what the name implies, a course, typically a one-credit seminar, that takes on a single text, what you might think of as a “big book,” that rewards deliberate and measured investigation over a semester or block. IC professors have taught many dozens of such courses over the years, addressing everything from Lucretius’ De Rerum Natura to Tony Morrison’s Playing in the Dark. We’ve also had Slow Views of artworks and Slow Listens to musical compositions. Slow Read’s were first developed at Ithaca College and are now offered at many colleges and universities. Hey - we started a movement! Join it! Remember, if it’s worth reading, it’s worth reading slowly!
ithaca.edu
ART WINTER SESSION 2023: Intro Drawing: Seeing the World, ART-11000, CRN 30026, January 9-20, 2023
Days: MTWRF, Begin_end Times: 9am-2pm, Online Synchronous. Training in perception and the imagination as they relate to drawing. Exploration of several media techniques, methods and frameworks including historical and contemporary approaches. (F,S,Y) Students will spend an equal number of hours on work outside of synchronous class time. Purchase of supplies...
ithaca.edu
OT Graduate Student Seeks Female Cancer Survivors for Thesis Research Project
OT Student Seeks Female Cancer Survivors for Survey. An Ithaca College occupational therapy graduate student is seeking research participants for a survey on the mental health of women who have a past or present history of reproductive organ cancer (breast, ovarian, uterine, etc.). If you are over 18 years old,...
ithaca.edu
Ithaca College to Host Tibetan Buddhist Monks for Creation of Sand Mandala
Ithaca College will host a series of public events during the first week of November as monks from the nearby Namgyal Monastery Institute of Buddhist Studies create a sand mandala in the lobby of the Campus Center. The intricately designed mandala (pronounced MAHN’-duh-luh), painstakingly constructed by hand using colored sand, represents Chenrezig, traditionally recognized by Tibetan Buddhists as the bodhisattva (highly advanced spiritual being) of compassion.
ithaca.edu
Wellness Wednesday Chair Massages
Treat Yourself to a Chair Massage for Wellness Wednesdays. Ithaca Massage Station will be on campus Wednesdays through the end of the Fall semester offering chair massages in the Campus Library next to the café. When: Times available between 10am to 2pm on Wednesdays. Cost: $30 for a 20...
ithaca.edu
Visit a colleague's classroom during the Week of Teaching Visits - Nov 7-11, 2022
This semester we are pleased to offer five days of teaching visits during the week of November 7-11, 2022. Well-respected instructors from all five schools will generously open their classroom doors to their colleagues. Over 50 class sessions are available. Would you like to observe one of your colleagues teach...
ithaca.edu
POSTPONED to SPRING 2023 - Date TBA - Ithaca College School of Music, Theatre, & Dance and Roy Park School of Communication are proud to present Ben Vereen!
POSTPONED to SPRING 2023 - Few entertainers today are as accomplished or versatile as Ben Vereen. His first love and passion is and always will be the stage. “The theatre was my first training ground. It taught me discipline, dedication and appreciation of hard work and values that will stay with me a lifetime. The stage sharpens the creative instrument and encourages you to go deeper inside and try new things,” states Ben. On Broadway, Ben Vereen has starred in Wicked, Fosse, I’m Not Rappaport, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, Grind, Jelly’s Last Jam and A Christmas Carol. His role in Pippin garnered him both the prestigious Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for “Best Actor in a Musical.”
ithaca.edu
Service Notice: Baker Walkway Elevator Currently Unavailable Due to Maintenance
The Ithaca College Office of Facilities regrets to inform our campus community that the Baker Walkway elevator is currently unavailable due to required maintenance. The college is working with its service contractor, Schindler Elevator, to expedite repairs to return the elevator to normal operating service as soon as possible. We...
ithaca.edu
Brandwein, Mirabile Selected to Play in NFHCA Senior Game
GENEVA, N.Y. — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) is proud to recognize the 60 members of the 2022 Victory Sports Tours/NFHCA Division III Senior Game, which was announced on October 20. Ithaca College will be represented by Macy Brandwein and Jacqueline Mirabile, while Brianna Lennon will serve as an alternate.
ithaca.edu
Field Hockey Falls to Rochester in Double OT, 1-0
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Ithaca College field hockey team saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end on Friday afternoon at Fauver Stadium as the University of Rochester topped the Bombers, 1-0, in double overtime. With the setback, Ithaca is now 12-3 on the season and 5-1 in the Liberty League, while Rochester improves to 12-4 and 5-1, and controls its own destiny to host the Liberty League Final on November 6.
Comments / 0