SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Bulldogs concluded their mid-week back-to-back and their 2022 non-conference schedule as they faced the Our Lady of the Lake Saints at Mabee Gymnasium Wednesday night. The Bulldogs were able to force them to five sets before falling to the Saints 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 8-15. Prior to Wednesday's match, both teams honored the late Angelina Martinez, a former OLLU volleyball player who tragically passed away on October 9th.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO