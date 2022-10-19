Read full article on original website
Victim of Lake Charles hit and run honored
New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Trooper Steven Vincent. Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest.
New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest juvenile services facility in lake Charles. The 50,000-square-foot, $22-million building is a secure detention facility that assists caregivers with troubled youth on a holistic approach before it escalates to the court system.
Chuck Fest kicks off Saturday in downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Chuck Fest returns to downtown Lake Charles Saturday with a full day of music, food and fun. The first bands take the stage at noon, and the music will continue through the evening at Panorama Music House, Luna, Stellar Beans, Richard Law Firm and the Volkswagen of Lake Charles stage on Ryan Street.
New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles.
High Schools to compete at McNeese 2022 Marching Festival
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High School marching bands from across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be competing on the McNeese State University campus tomorrow, Oct. 22, 2022. The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium. Some of the local bands...
New Sulphur Police chief sworn in to service
New Sulphur Police chief sworn in to service
Family celebrates returning to repaired home in Westlake
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake mom got a big welcome to her new home Friday. After Hurricane Laura, mother of four Nikki Fontenot struggled to get the damage fixed, but SBP SWLA stepped in to help. The family celebrated finally being in their new home with strawberry cake.
Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail in Allen Parish
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail is currently happening throughout Allen Parish. The 60-mile long trail has shopping spots throughout the parish. Hundreds in the area come out to buy and sell all sorts of interesting items. Vendors and buyers all looking to make a...
Time for some fun on 2nd St.
Alicia Mire, city of Eunice tourism director, was the guest speaker Wednesday at the Eunice Rotary Club. Mire talked about upcoming events that will happen in Eunice. On Thursday at 6 p.m. there will be the second annual Fall into Downtown with live music provided by Three Thirty Seven, and Lost Bayou Ramblers. The event is free to the public. There will be food vendors. LSUE will host its Trunk…
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tours Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yes, that is a giant hot dog on wheels driving by. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be passing through the Lake Charles area from Friday, Oct. 21 until Sunday, Oct. 23. The 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog became an iconic ride in America for nearly...
McNeese students hosting creative writing workshop for teens
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University writers are inviting middle and high school teens to a spooky-themed creative writing workshop at the Central Library in Lake Charles. The workshop will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Participants will introduce young writers to...
GMA Dave Trips: Crowley, the Rice Capital of the World
At the crossroads of LA 13 and Highway 90 lies the city of Crowley. At just 136 years old, Crowley is practically a teenager compared to other cities in our state.
Groundbreaking held for Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new forensic center in Calcasieu Parish has been years in the making, and Thursday was the official groundbreaking. “The new building that we’re getting we’re really excited about - we’ve been working on this for seven to eight years if not longer. It’s going to be state-of-the-art one of the finest ones in Louisiana,” said Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke.
LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish
Open house tours coming to St. Jude Dream Home
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles is now complete, and we got a sneak peek at the finishing touches. One lucky winner who donated to St. Jude will be selected in December to move into the 3,400-square-foot, four-bed four-bath Dream Home. You can...
Lake Charles Housing Authority to create plan for development of Dixy Drive, surrounding areas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. "The roof caved in four different places, so I lost everything," Kimberly Trahan said. "I had a four-bedroom, and we lost everything. You know, we're starting over."
Al “Puddler” Harris dies at 86
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana musician and entertainer Al "Puddler" Harris has passed away at the age of 86. Harris died at his residence on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. A piano player who began his musical career on the Louisiana Hayride, Harris later joined the Ricky...
Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre.
These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time
As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
