Boston, MA

NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Combining For 70 Points To Lead Celtics In Defeat Of 76ers: "Celtics Run The League."

By Lee Tran
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points to beat the 76ers.

Credit: Getty Images

View the original article to see embedded media.

Opening night is already off to a great start, as the contest between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers was an extremely exciting game. It was a high-scoring affair, with stars on both teams getting big numbers offensively.

Particularly, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points apiece to lead the Boston Celtics to a win against the Philadelphia 76ers. There's no doubt that this is an insane achievement, and they are only the third duo in NBA history to each score 35 points in a season opener.

The Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are just the third duo in NBA history to each score at least 35 points in their team's season opener. They join Oscar Robertson & Jack Twyman (1961-62) and Jerry West & Wilt Chamberlain (1969-70).

There's no doubt that the Boston Celtics are off to a great start with this performance from their two stars. A lot of NBA fans reacted to this night from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with many of them praising the duo for their elite scoring.

Hopefully, we see Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum continue to perform at this level consistently. There's no doubt that they are both top-tier players, and it'll be interesting to see how far they can lead the Boston Celtics this season.

The Boston Celtics Could Definitely Win A Championship

Though the Boston Celtics are without coach Ime Udoka for the entire season due to his suspension, the talent on the roster suggests that the team could end up back in the NBA Finals. The 2022 Finals loss will fuel them, and former Celtic Glen Davis notably predicted that the Celtics would win a championship in the future because they hate the "feeling of losing" .

“I wasn’t happy, but I was happy,... The reason why is there’s different levels of the playoffs. Every level is a different level."

"First round is first round, but energy is a different level. Every level is so important. Now, you guys understand the feeling of winning the Eastern Conference Finals. You know what it takes to go to the Finals."

“Now, you know to close what type of energy you need to have... what you gotta be able to do. That experience is... with the right guys that experience it... they’re gonna win a championship because they hate that feeling of losing."

“I was happy for that learning experience. The future’s bright when you’ve got Jaylen Brown and Tatum really being All-Stars.”

There's no doubt that losing can be a learning experience. Losing can teach someone what it takes to win, and it seems as though Glen Davis believes that the 2022 loss was important for the Celtics.

Hopefully, we do see Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown end up getting a championship as a duo in the future. They definitely have the talent to win it all, and perhaps this is the year that they end up going over the hump.

