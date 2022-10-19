Read full article on original website
Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series. Game 4 is...
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Bochy at helm, these are Rangers' biggest needs
Expectations were high in Texas after the Rangers spent more than a half-billion dollars on free-agent contracts last winter, yet the club lost 94 games in 2022. The disappointing season led to the dismissal of longtime president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, elevating general manager Chris Young to the role of top decision-maker.
Darvish has counterpunch in mind for Schwarber after HR
Yu Darvish is known to have a good sense of humor, showing it often during his three seasons with the Cubs from 2018-20. And after he surrendered one of the most memorable postseason home runs in recent memory. Game 1 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres on Tuesday...
Deadline duo goes back to back, fuels Padres rally in G2
SAN DIEGO -- Padres general manager A.J. Preller pulled off back-to-back deals for sluggers at the Trade Deadline in early August. Those trades brought back-to-back October home runs on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. Brandon Drury and Josh Bell homered on consecutive pitches from Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola in the...
'Very weird' 2nd inning doesn't derail gutty Snell
SAN DIEGO -- Just like they have all year, the Padres have leaned on their starting pitching during the postseason. Despite the Game 1 loss, Yu Darvish gave them a chance to win. Staring down a potential 2-0 series deficit on Wednesday, the Padres turned to left-hander Blake Snell to...
After early rally, Phils lose steam en route to road split
SAN DIEGO -- Aaron Nola had been nearly perfect for 21 days. He had been pitching his best baseball in the most important games of his life. Nola pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings Oct. 3, when the Phillies clinched their first postseason appearance since 2011 in Houston. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings Oct. 8, when they clinched the National League Wild Card Series in St. Louis. He allowed one unearned run in six innings Friday, when they beat the Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.
Peña flashing poise as Astros' latest October star
HOUSTON -- Jeremy Peña is a newcomer to the annual postseason gathering in this region that’s extended deep into October for each of the last six years -- but he already looks like a regular among the Astros’ usual suspects, writing his own history each game. •...
Yanks set ALCS roster; Peraza, Montas, Weissert make cut
HOUSTON -- The Yankees announced their 26-man roster ahead of Wednesday’s opening game of the American League Championship Series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, including the addition of rookie infielder Oswald Peraza. Right-handers Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert were also added to the active roster, with New...
Relentless Padres punch back with 5-run 5th to even NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres, when they desperately needed it, came up with yet another five-run rally that shook Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon. Now they're headed to Philadelphia with a split -- and this National League Championship Series is up for grabs again. • NLCS Game 3, presented by...
Framber aims to keep rhythm flowing in ALCS G2 start
HOUSTON -- Among the more popular batting practice T-shirts that the Astros are wearing lately looks more like one recognizing a concert tour for a high-octane metal band. But this is a band of one. Adorned on the front are three images of Framber Valdez in burnt orange and on...
New-look Alvarado back on top, grateful for journey
PHILADELPHIA -- After José Alvarado got Atlanta’s Michael Harris II to ground out in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, manager Rob Thomson walked to the mound to make a pitching change. As he walked off the mound, Alvarado raised his hands, encouraging the raucous Citizens...
Yanks outpitched in opener: 'We knew it was going to be a slog'
HOUSTON -- There was little time for nostalgia as Jameson Taillon walked into Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, a building that once played host to his childhood heroes. The pitcher tried not to be fazed when he spotted Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio watching from the seats; he had a different Hall of Fame-level talent to be concerned with on the matchup’s other side.
Philly's love for Hoskins spikes in postseason
PHILADELPHIA -- Rhys Hoskins stood next to a Braves baserunner at first base last weekend at Citizens Bank Park. It could have been Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Maybe it was Game 4. What matters here is that the rumble from the sellout crowd never stopped, and...
Why Soto might be on verge of postseason breakout
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have advanced deeper into the postseason than all but two teams in franchise history. They have done so with nary a home run from Juan Soto. That’s quite a contrast from Soto’s first foray into the spotlight of October baseball. As the 2019 postseason straddled his 21st birthday, Soto drilled five homers and slugged .554 in leading the underdog Nationals to a World Series championship.
JV offers master class in adjustments, crafts gem
HOUSTON -- Justin Verlander twirled his right hand near his waist in a circular motion as he stared down Martín Maldonado with a full count against what would be his final batter, disagreeing with what PitchCom was echoing in his ear. This brief cat-and-mouse moment of pitcher shaking off...
With 8 straight K's, Hader revving up to 100 for 1st time in career
We've all seen how the adrenaline coursing through a Major League pitcher's veins while he's on the mound in the postseason can increase his velocity from what it normally is during the regular season. But when it takes him over the 100 mph threshold, that's another level entirely. • NLCS...
Bregman takes Yanks deep, continuing HR trend
HOUSTON -- Living by the long ball has been the Astros’ offensive formula this postseason, a tactic Alex Bregman continued to exercise in Houston's 3-2 win in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series vs. the Yankees on Thursday at Minute Maid Park, giving the Astros a 2-0 series lead.
