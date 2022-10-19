Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series. Game 4 is...
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
MLB playoffs: Phillies top Padres in NLCS Game 3, take series lead thanks to Jean Segura's adventurous game
Channeling the roller coaster ride that was their season, Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies came through to beat the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 3, taking a 2-1 series advantage. Shortly after his botched defensive play at second base allowed the Padres to tie the game, Segura lunged to poke a two-run single into the outfield, plating the go-ahead runs.
FOX Sports
NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres
Philadelphia returned home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1. The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.
MLB
Bochy at helm, these are Rangers' biggest needs
Expectations were high in Texas after the Rangers spent more than a half-billion dollars on free-agent contracts last winter, yet the club lost 94 games in 2022. The disappointing season led to the dismissal of longtime president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, elevating general manager Chris Young to the role of top decision-maker.
SB Nation
Padres even up NLCS against Phillies thanks to some familial violence
A little history was made during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with brothers Aaron and Austin Nola facing off on opposite sides. When Padres’ catcher Austin stepped to the plate against Phillies’ pitcher Aaron in the second inning, it marked the first time brothers faced off in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the playoffs. Aaron and the Phillies won that particular battle, getting him to ground out. However, they would face off again in the fifth inning, and that at-bat ended up having an impact on the final result of the game.
MLB
Deadline duo goes back to back, fuels Padres rally in G2
SAN DIEGO -- Padres general manager A.J. Preller pulled off back-to-back deals for sluggers at the Trade Deadline in early August. Those trades brought back-to-back October home runs on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. Brandon Drury and Josh Bell homered on consecutive pitches from Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola in the...
MLB
Relentless Padres punch back with 5-run 5th to even NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres, when they desperately needed it, came up with yet another five-run rally that shook Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon. Now they're headed to Philadelphia with a split -- and this National League Championship Series is up for grabs again. • NLCS Game 3, presented by...
MLB
Why Soto might be on verge of postseason breakout
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have advanced deeper into the postseason than all but two teams in franchise history. They have done so with nary a home run from Juan Soto. That’s quite a contrast from Soto’s first foray into the spotlight of October baseball. As the 2019 postseason straddled his 21st birthday, Soto drilled five homers and slugged .554 in leading the underdog Nationals to a World Series championship.
MLB
After early rally, Phils lose steam en route to road split
SAN DIEGO -- Aaron Nola had been nearly perfect for 21 days. He had been pitching his best baseball in the most important games of his life. Nola pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings Oct. 3, when the Phillies clinched their first postseason appearance since 2011 in Houston. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings Oct. 8, when they clinched the National League Wild Card Series in St. Louis. He allowed one unearned run in six innings Friday, when they beat the Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
Sibling rivalry reaches playoffs as Nola bros face off
SAN DIEGO -- Amongst a sea of yellow at raucous Petco Park stood A.J. and Stacie Nola, not quite sure how to react when their eldest son, Austin, sparked a five-run rally against his younger brother, Aaron. • NLCS Game 3, presented by loanDepot: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 PT on...
MLB
Yankees-Astros Game 2 lineups, FAQ (LIVE, TBS)
HOUSTON -- The Astros will look to remain unbeaten in the 2022 postseason when they battle the Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. All four of Houston’s wins in this year’s playoffs have been by two runs or fewer, including Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Yankees in Game 1.
MLB
Depth on display as Astros muscle to ALCS-opening win
HOUSTON -- The full extent of the Astros’ terrific pitching depth has been on display throughout the postseason, showcasing their biggest strength from the regular season. The Astros posted the American League’s best ERA and had the best bullpen in the Major Leagues, which helped carry them to the top seed in the AL and lofty October expectations.
MLB
Phillies prospects push Saguaros to win in AFL
While the Phillies continue their magical run from the National League’s sixth seed to the League Championship Series, a strong contingent of Philadelphia prospects are building a case to contribute in the near future. Four of the club’s farmhands had their hands in the Surprise Saguaros’ 7-0 win in...
MLB
Peña flashing poise as Astros' latest October star
HOUSTON -- Jeremy Peña is a newcomer to the annual postseason gathering in this region that’s extended deep into October for each of the last six years -- but he already looks like a regular among the Astros’ usual suspects, writing his own history each game. •...
MLB
With 8 straight K's, Hader revving up to 100 for 1st time in career
We've all seen how the adrenaline coursing through a Major League pitcher's veins while he's on the mound in the postseason can increase his velocity from what it normally is during the regular season. But when it takes him over the 100 mph threshold, that's another level entirely. • NLCS...
MLB
The defining moment of Braves’ season was …
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As this offseason progresses, there will be lingering thoughts about how so many things seemed to go wrong for the Braves as they ended a great season by losing three of four to the Phillies in the National League Division Series.
MLB
5 NLCS games in 5 days: Which staff has the edge?
PHILADELPHIA -- Both the Padres and Phillies entered this year’s National League Championship Series with their rotations lined up perfectly -- but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some tough decisions in the days ahead. In a typical best-of-seven series, a club’s Game 3 starter is available...
MLB
New-look Alvarado back on top, grateful for journey
PHILADELPHIA -- After José Alvarado got Atlanta’s Michael Harris II to ground out in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, manager Rob Thomson walked to the mound to make a pitching change. As he walked off the mound, Alvarado raised his hands, encouraging the raucous Citizens...
MLB
Philly's love for Hoskins spikes in postseason
PHILADELPHIA -- Rhys Hoskins stood next to a Braves baserunner at first base last weekend at Citizens Bank Park. It could have been Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Maybe it was Game 4. What matters here is that the rumble from the sellout crowd never stopped, and...
