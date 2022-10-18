Read full article on original website
Tranexamic Acid After Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage: Post-Hoc Analysis of the ULTRA Trial
Background and Objectives The ULTRA-trial showed that ultra-early and short-term tranexamic acid treatment after subarachnoid hemorrhage did not improve clinical outcome at six months. An expected proportion of the included patients had non-aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage In this post-hoc study, we will investigate whether ultra-early and short-term tranexamic acid treatment in patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage improves clinical outcome at six months.
Discordance and Concordance Between Cerebrospinal and [18F]FDG-PET Biomarkers in Assessing Atypical and Early-Onset AD Dementia Cases
Methods: We retrospectively assessed subjects with atypical and/or early-onset dementia evaluated at a tertiary care memory clinic. All individuals underwent CSF evaluations for Aβ42, P-tau181 and T-tau, and brain [18F]FDG-PET. [18F]FDG-PET data was visually interpreted by two nuclear medicine experts as being consistent with AD or non-AD. CSF biomarker results were similarly grouped into AD biomarker positive/negative. Contingency tables and Kappa coefficients were used to establish the level of agreement and disagreement between CSF and [18F]FDG-PET results in all individuals.
Early Reduction of MRI Activity During 6 Months of Cladribine Tablet Treatment for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: MAGNIFY-MS
In the Research Article “Early Reduction of MRI Activity During 6 Months of Cladribine Tablet Treatment for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: MAGNIFY-MS” by de Stefano et al.,1 the author byline should include Dr. Claire Mwape as author #14. Further, the footnote regarding APC funding for this paper should read “The Article Processing Charge was funded by the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.” The market authorisation holder for MAVENCLAD stated in the introduction should read “the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany”. Lastly, the link on page 4 for the data-sharing portal for the health care business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany should appear as follows: emdgroup.com/en/research/our-approach-to-research-and-development/healthcare/clinical-trials/commitment-responsible-data-sharing.html. The article has been replaced by a corrected version. The original version with the changes highlighted is available from a link in the corrected article. The editorial staff and authors regret these errors.
Surgical Treatments for Epilepsies in Children Aged 1–36 Months: A Systematic Review
Objectives: Early-life epilepsies (epilepsies in children 1 to 36 months old) are common and may be refractory to anti-seizure medications. We summarize findings of a systematic review commissioned by the American Epilepsy Society to assess evidence and identify evidence gaps for surgical treatments for epilepsy in children aged 1 to 36 months without infantile spasms.
Emerging Subspecialties in Neurology: Cortical Careers in Neuropalliative Care
Serious neurological illnesses are associated with significant palliative care needs, including symptom management, complex decision-making, support for caregivers, and end-of-life care. While all neurologists are responsible for the provision of primary palliative care, there is an increasing need for trained neurologists with expertise in palliative medicine to manage refractory symptoms, mitigate conflict around goals of care, and provide specialized end-of-life care. This has led to the emergence of neuropalliative care as a subspecialty. There are different ways to acquire palliative care skills, incorporate them into one’s neurology practice, and develop a neuropalliative career. We interviewed three leaders in the field of neuropalliative care, Dr. Robert Holloway, Dr. Jessica McFarlin, and Dr. Janis Miyasaki, who are all neurologists with different subspecialties and training pathways working in academic centers. They share their career paths, their advice for neurology trainees interested in pursuing a career in neuropalliative care, and their thoughts on the future of the field.
Gender Disparities in the Career of Neurology Researchers
Results: 700 (15%) individuals completed the survey (women, n=231; men, n=426), with 71% White and >80% conducting research. Women respondents were significantly younger than men, more likely to be assistant professors (32% vs 21%) and less likely to be full professors (18% vs 39%). Compared to men, women received equivalent grants and research support and had comparable or additional formal research training and mentorship. Women had less middle author publications (mean 5.8 [SD 9.2] vs mean 8.2 [SD 11.8], p=0.03) compared to men, but similar first or last author publications (mean 4.3[5.4] vs. 6.1 [9.8], p=0.05). A lower proportion of women presented research at grand rounds or at a national/international conference compared to men (58% vs 69%, p=0.01). Women spent more time in non-professional responsibilities, were less satisfied with their work/life balance and were less likely to agree with statements addressing equity/diversity and institutional climate. Respondents shared their concerns regarding how the pandemic was affecting neurology research careers, with a higher proportion of women reporting that family responsibilities affected research activities and lead to delayed submission of non-COVID-19 related manuscripts.
Comparison of Fixed and Live Cell-Based Assay for the Detection of AChR and MuSK Antibodies in Myasthenia Gravis
Background and Objectives Live cell-based assay (CBA) can detect acetylcholine receptors (AChRs) or muscle-specific tyrosine kinase (MuSK) antibodies (Abs) in a proportion of patients with radioimmunoassay (RIA)-double seronegative myasthenia gravis (dSN-MG). A commercial fixed CBA for AChR and MuSK Abs has recently become available; however, comparative studies on fixed and live CBAs are lacking. In this study, we compared the performance of fixed and live CBAs in patients with RIA-dSN MG and assessed their sensitivity in RIA-positive MG samples and their specificity.
Multiple Sclerosis CSF Is Enriched With Follicular T Cells Displaying a Th1/Eomes Signature
Background and Objectives Tertiary lymphoid structures and aggregates are reported in the meninges of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), especially at the progressive stage, and are strongly associated with cortical lesions and disability. Besides B cells, these structures comprise follicular helper T (Tfh) cells that are crucial to support B-cell differentiation. Tfh cells play a pivotal role in amplifying autoreactive B cells and promoting autoantibody production in several autoimmune diseases, but very few are known in MS. In this study, we examined the phenotype, frequency, and transcriptome of circulating cTfh cells in the blood and CSF of patients with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS).
Novel Synonymous and Frameshift Variants in the TRIP12 Gene Identified in 2 Chinese Patients With Intellectual Disability
Background and Objectives Clark-Baraitser syndrome is characterized by intellectual disability with or without autism spectrum disorders, speech delay, motor delay, behavioral abnormalities, and facial dysmorphism. It is caused by a heterozygous pathogenic variant in the thyroid hormone receptor interactor 12 (TRIP12) gene. However, loss of function and haploinsufficiency are the pathogenic mechanisms behind the TRIP12-related disorder.
Taming the Wild West of Early Life Epilepsy Care: One Question at a Time
