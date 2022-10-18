Association of Enlarged Perivascular Spaces With Amyloid Burden and Cognitive Decline in Alzheimer Disease Continuum

Read full article on original website
Discordance and Concordance Between Cerebrospinal and [18F]FDG-PET Biomarkers in Assessing Atypical and Early-Onset AD Dementia Cases
Methods: We retrospectively assessed subjects with atypical and/or early-onset dementia evaluated at a tertiary care memory clinic. All individuals underwent CSF evaluations for Aβ42, P-tau181 and T-tau, and brain [18F]FDG-PET. [18F]FDG-PET data was visually interpreted by two nuclear medicine experts as being consistent with AD or non-AD. CSF biomarker results were similarly grouped into AD biomarker positive/negative. Contingency tables and Kappa coefficients were used to establish the level of agreement and disagreement between CSF and [18F]FDG-PET results in all individuals.
A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial of the Corticosteroid-Sparing Effects of Immunoglobulin in Myasthenia Gravis
Abstract: Background and Objectives: Myasthenia gravis (MG) is an autoimmune disease characterized by dysfunction at the neuromuscular junction. Treatment frequently includes corticosteroids (CS) and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG). This study was conducted to determine if immune globulin (human), 10% caprylate/chromatography purified (IGIV-C) could facilitate CS dose reduction in CS-dependent MG patients.
Tranexamic Acid After Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage: Post-Hoc Analysis of the ULTRA Trial
Background and Objectives The ULTRA-trial showed that ultra-early and short-term tranexamic acid treatment after subarachnoid hemorrhage did not improve clinical outcome at six months. An expected proportion of the included patients had non-aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage In this post-hoc study, we will investigate whether ultra-early and short-term tranexamic acid treatment in patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage improves clinical outcome at six months.
Pharmacologic and Dietary Treatments for Epilepsies in Children Aged 1-36 Months: A Systematic Review
Background and Objectives: Early-life epilepsies are common and often debilitating, but no evidence-based management guidelines exist outside of those for infantile spasms. We conducted a systematic review of effectiveness and harms of pharmacologic and dietary treatments for epilepsy in children aged 1-36 months without infantile spasms. Methods: We searched EMBASE,...
Gender Disparities in the Career of Neurology Researchers
Results: 700 (15%) individuals completed the survey (women, n=231; men, n=426), with 71% White and >80% conducting research. Women respondents were significantly younger than men, more likely to be assistant professors (32% vs 21%) and less likely to be full professors (18% vs 39%). Compared to men, women received equivalent grants and research support and had comparable or additional formal research training and mentorship. Women had less middle author publications (mean 5.8 [SD 9.2] vs mean 8.2 [SD 11.8], p=0.03) compared to men, but similar first or last author publications (mean 4.3[5.4] vs. 6.1 [9.8], p=0.05). A lower proportion of women presented research at grand rounds or at a national/international conference compared to men (58% vs 69%, p=0.01). Women spent more time in non-professional responsibilities, were less satisfied with their work/life balance and were less likely to agree with statements addressing equity/diversity and institutional climate. Respondents shared their concerns regarding how the pandemic was affecting neurology research careers, with a higher proportion of women reporting that family responsibilities affected research activities and lead to delayed submission of non-COVID-19 related manuscripts.
Novel Synonymous and Frameshift Variants in the TRIP12 Gene Identified in 2 Chinese Patients With Intellectual Disability
Background and Objectives Clark-Baraitser syndrome is characterized by intellectual disability with or without autism spectrum disorders, speech delay, motor delay, behavioral abnormalities, and facial dysmorphism. It is caused by a heterozygous pathogenic variant in the thyroid hormone receptor interactor 12 (TRIP12) gene. However, loss of function and haploinsufficiency are the pathogenic mechanisms behind the TRIP12-related disorder.
Taming the Wild West of Early Life Epilepsy Care: One Question at a Time
