Greenville, SC

shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Rolling Stone

Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not

Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4. Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s eponymous talk show for an installment of her Kellyoke bit, gamely dialing up the twang to sing Lynn’s 1966 song about a boozed-up and hard-up husband. He even took...
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Decider.com

Dwayne Johnson Fans Stunned by Country Duet with Kelly Clarkson (Even Though He Sang in ‘Moana’)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed off his vocal chops on yesterday’s (Oct. 17) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the Kellyoke segment, the talk show host welcomed the former wrestler to the stage to duet “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” by the late Loretta Lynn — and fans couldn’t believe his singing voice, despite it being all over Moana. Forgot about that, didn’t you?
CMT

Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover

Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
GREENVILLE, SC
DoYouRemember?

Carrie Underwood Recalls The Time Loretta Lynn Smacked Her Rear End

Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away at the age of 90. After the news broke of her death, many of her fellow artists paid tribute to her and shared some fun stories. Carrie Underwood talked about the time that they first met before they collaborated on a song called “Still Woman Enough,” with Reba McEntire.
AOL Corp

Carrie Underwood Says 7-Year-Old Son Isaiah Knows She's Famous

What’s it like to have a mother who’s a superstar?. Carrie Underwood says her older son, Isaiah, is just starting to be able to answer that question. “I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it's not normal,” she told Sheinelle Jones in an interview that aired on TODAY Oct. 14 from Greenville, South Carolina, where the singer’s "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" kicks off Oct 15.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'

The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE“This show has changed my life...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Shades Singers Who Can’t Hit High Notes in Concert: ‘Why’d You Record Them If You Can’t Sing Them’

Carrie Underwood “takes pride” in her impressive vocal range, and she thinks every other recording artist should feel the same. While chatting with Rolling Stone magazine, the 39-year-old songstress was not shy to admit that she’s always had high expectations for singers. When she watches them perform live, she hopes to hear the same talent that they showcase on the radio. But on too many occasions, she’s been horribly let down.
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

