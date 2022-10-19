ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The Family Dog’

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU’s homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

RICHMOND, KY
lanereport.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Keeneland record payoff of $72,863.72 for a 10-cent superfecta wager occurred in the seventh race. The ticket, which swept the entire pool, was placed through NYRA Bets and cost only $18. Keying the payoff was the win of 54-1 shot Fancy Martini, who is owned...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Crime and how to tackle it has emerged as one of the top issues in the Lexington mayoral race. On Friday, Mayor Linda Gorton released a new plan for ONE Lexington’s strategies to reduce crime and gun violence. The plan is meant to guide ONE Lexington for the next 4 years.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Every house has a story of its own to be told. For the first time in more than a century, a Lexington landmark, Helm Place, is for sale. It’s the former home of Mary Todd Lincoln’s half-sister. Helm Place is described as...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Oct. 21 Home Team Play of the Week features athletes from George Rogers Clark, Boyle County, and Bryan Station. Play number one,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Halloween is right around the corner which means many children will be trick-or-treating. Many parents nowadays have a variety of safety concerns that may limit or cancel their child’s trick-or-treating experience altogether. Thursday, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH) in Lexington provided an...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

RICHMOND, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Growing up in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, was more or less like any other small town across the country: you have your Walmart and Kroger, a couple of Dollar Stores, your typical fast food chain restaurants, a movie theater/bowling alley combo and a JCPenney. That was it. Out of boredom, we...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The iconic board game Monopoly is getting a custom Lexington twist. The Monopoly Lexington Edition will replace the spaces on the original version with local businesses, nonprofits, and landmarks. The boards will also have custom chance playing cards and money to represent the Bluegrass.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

RICHMOND, KY
visitfrankfort.com

Glen Willis, the historic landmark building on the outskirts of Frankfort just down from Buffalo Trace Distillery, has in its 207 years of existence been a private home (one of its owners, Revolutionary War veteran and politician Humphrey Marshall, was notorious for having fought a duel with Henry Clay when both served in the Kentucky House of Representatives), a tearoom and a catering event space.
FRANKFORT, KY

