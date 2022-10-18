In the Research Article “Early Reduction of MRI Activity During 6 Months of Cladribine Tablet Treatment for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: MAGNIFY-MS” by de Stefano et al.,1 the author byline should include Dr. Claire Mwape as author #14. Further, the footnote regarding APC funding for this paper should read “The Article Processing Charge was funded by the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.” The market authorisation holder for MAVENCLAD stated in the introduction should read “the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany”. Lastly, the link on page 4 for the data-sharing portal for the health care business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany should appear as follows: emdgroup.com/en/research/our-approach-to-research-and-development/healthcare/clinical-trials/commitment-responsible-data-sharing.html. The article has been replaced by a corrected version. The original version with the changes highlighted is available from a link in the corrected article. The editorial staff and authors regret these errors.

