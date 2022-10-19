ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Welding School Holds Open House To Show Off Virtual Training Labs

The Tulsa Welding School is holding an open house to show off a creative way they help students learn. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The school relies on hands-on learning opportunities for their students, and during the pandemic, when one-on-one learning was not an option, they said it was challenging.
TULSA, OK
HallowZOOeen Underway At Tulsa Zoo With Several Activities

The Tulsa Zoo's HallowZOOeen has different activities for the day or the night. Some of the fun things to do include a pumpkin patch, haunted train ride, a pirate ship, and of course, trick-or-treating. Craig and Lori handed out candy at the News On 6 booth on Friday. Tatum, Stacia...
TULSA, OK
Groundbreaking On New Child Care Center In Broken Arrow

A new pre-school center under construction was praised by local officials for helping meet the demand for early childcare. The center, a national franchise called "The Learning Experience," is building its third location in the Tulsa area, not far from several other childcare providers, in a growing area. The new...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years

The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
BRISTOW, OK
Tulsa City Of Hope Outreach Helping Those In Need Stay Warm

The City of Hope Outreach group is giving away coats, gloves, and hand warmers to anyone who needs it as temperatures drop in Tulsa. The group spent Tuesday morning responding to calls for people who needed help getting through the cold. Those they helped say they were grateful. "Because it's...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa family says RSV was difficult, but not to be feared

TULSA, Okla. — Adria and Josiah Mullins knew something was wrong when their 4-month-old daughter Shiloh was breathing from her stomach and laboring to breathe. Last weekend, after Shiloh had been breathing with difficulty for 3 days, they took her to the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital, where she was admitted and later diagnosed with RSV and rhinovirus - which causes the common cold.
TULSA, OK
City Of Collinsville In Need Of Sponsors For Wreaths Across America

The City of Collinsville is looking for help from the public to get enough wreaths to honor more than 900 fallen veterans. The city says it is struggling to get people to sponsor wreaths to be placed here at Ridgelawn Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day. This year is the 4th year Collinsville will participate in the ceremony to honor the brave men and women who served our country.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
Bartlesville Police Holds Meeting To Discuss Drugs In Community

The Bartlesville Police Department is developing new ways to address drug problems in its community. “In a community our size, of about 36,00 people, you would be surprised at the amount of drugs are here in this community," said Captain Jay Hastings, Bartlesville Police Department. Police said those drugs have...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype

Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
TULSA, OK

