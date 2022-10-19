Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Bixby Principals, Teachers Pay Up After Students Exceed Fundraising Goal
Some Bixby principals and teachers had some paying up to do after students raised $66,000 for a school fundraiser. Principals Libby McNamara and Angela Timmons helped up the ante for Bixby West’s PTO fundraiser this year, promising to spend a night on top of the roof of the school.
news9.com
Tulsa Welding School Holds Open House To Show Off Virtual Training Labs
The Tulsa Welding School is holding an open house to show off a creative way they help students learn. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The school relies on hands-on learning opportunities for their students, and during the pandemic, when one-on-one learning was not an option, they said it was challenging.
news9.com
HallowZOOeen Underway At Tulsa Zoo With Several Activities
The Tulsa Zoo's HallowZOOeen has different activities for the day or the night. Some of the fun things to do include a pumpkin patch, haunted train ride, a pirate ship, and of course, trick-or-treating. Craig and Lori handed out candy at the News On 6 booth on Friday. Tatum, Stacia...
Owasso schools to begin offering before & after care for 2023-24 school year
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Public Schools will offer before & after care services, called OPS SPARK, beginning with the 2023-24 school year, Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates announced. “Our goal is to create a safe and welcoming solution to support our students and families with trustworthy childcare before and after...
news9.com
Groundbreaking On New Child Care Center In Broken Arrow
A new pre-school center under construction was praised by local officials for helping meet the demand for early childcare. The center, a national franchise called "The Learning Experience," is building its third location in the Tulsa area, not far from several other childcare providers, in a growing area. The new...
news9.com
100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years
The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
news9.com
Tulsa City Of Hope Outreach Helping Those In Need Stay Warm
The City of Hope Outreach group is giving away coats, gloves, and hand warmers to anyone who needs it as temperatures drop in Tulsa. The group spent Tuesday morning responding to calls for people who needed help getting through the cold. Those they helped say they were grateful. "Because it's...
news9.com
Bristow Hospital Owners Say New Renovations, Upgrades Will Save Lives
Renovations to Bristow's hospital are well underway and the new owners said once it's open, it will have major changes and upgrades that will save a lot of lives. The hospital closed at the beginning of 2022 and now has new owners. Those owners said the hospital had great bones...
New affordable housing community to open soon in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — A new apartment complex will soon open in Owasso. Township 21, which is located at 8560 North 145th E Ave, offers new 2-and 3-bedroom apartment homes for rent. The apartment complex is able to accommodate residents with fixed or lower incomes by offering rents based on...
Tulsa woman loses everything in house fire
A Tulsa mother lost all of her belongings after a fire at the home she was renovating. Tulsa Fire Department said the fire was incendiary.
Tulsa family says RSV was difficult, but not to be feared
TULSA, Okla. — Adria and Josiah Mullins knew something was wrong when their 4-month-old daughter Shiloh was breathing from her stomach and laboring to breathe. Last weekend, after Shiloh had been breathing with difficulty for 3 days, they took her to the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital, where she was admitted and later diagnosed with RSV and rhinovirus - which causes the common cold.
news9.com
City Of Collinsville In Need Of Sponsors For Wreaths Across America
The City of Collinsville is looking for help from the public to get enough wreaths to honor more than 900 fallen veterans. The city says it is struggling to get people to sponsor wreaths to be placed here at Ridgelawn Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day. This year is the 4th year Collinsville will participate in the ceremony to honor the brave men and women who served our country.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools: Updates on SROs and Pride Event Poster Incident
A fourth Resource Officer for Bartlesville has been placed at a Bartlesville public school this fall with more on the way after Christmas break. That's according to Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION this week. Supt. McCauley said two or three new School Resource Officers will start...
news9.com
Bartlesville Police Holds Meeting To Discuss Drugs In Community
The Bartlesville Police Department is developing new ways to address drug problems in its community. “In a community our size, of about 36,00 people, you would be surprised at the amount of drugs are here in this community," said Captain Jay Hastings, Bartlesville Police Department. Police said those drugs have...
Bixby man convicted for Broken Arrow double murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Bixby man was convicted Friday in federal court for an attempted carjacking in Tulsa and a later double murder that occurred in Haikey Creek Park in Broken Arrow, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. A federal jury found 21-year-old Hunter Isaiah Hobbs guilty of all seven...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Police Investigating Rise In Stolen Mail, Including Checks
Broken Arrow Police said they are seeing a big spike in mail thefts, causing some people to lose a lot of money. Thieves are taking checks out of envelopes and then cashing the money for themselves, detectives said. Investigators said more than a dozen thefts happened at the Post Office...
KTUL
Imagine a Day Without Water: City of Tulsa participating to raise awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
Mother of Tulsa man arrested for choking two people calls for better mental healthcare in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Amberlyn Villegas told FOX23 Thursday that it’s hard for her to believe her son, Armando, is sitting in jail. “It broke my heart as a mom,” she said. “I’m just wondering what is happening to my son.”. Tulsa Police said Armando Villegas...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype
Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
KTUL
Man 'evading' officials in $18M Canadian abuse lawsuit believed to be in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man embroiled in an $18 million proposed class-action lawsuit in Saskatoon, Canada, involving allegations of abuse against children, is believed to be in Tulsa, “evading” service. A Saskatoon judge has granted a request to have former Saskatoon pastor Keith Johnson substitutionally served...
Comments / 0